Everybody reading this will know of somebody who was once a Scout —once part of the worldwide youth movement.

Here in Britain, the Scout Association of the United Kingdom is the largest national in the whole of Europe.

Formed in 1910, it runs activities for children aged 4 years old and over, helping them learn and develop as they progress through their formative years.

This year, Scouts provided activities to more than 400,000 children. That the Presidents of Scouts are the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Kent tells you just how much clout this organisation has.

But while Scouts talk much about putting “young people's safety and wellbeing first”, today, thanks to a brave whistleblower, I’m afraid to report that like many other organisations in our national life the Scouting movement has completely lost its way.

By pandering to regressive gender ideology, the Scouts now pose a threat to children’s safety and wellbeing.

A few weeks ago, I was contacted by a renegade Scout leader. He asked to remain anonymous, for fear of reprisal if his identity is revealed.

Over the past few years, he has become increasingly concerned with the embracing of radical trans ideology. He felt that he simply had to speak out.

Here’s what he told me:

“As a leader at our local scouting group, I am particularly shocked and concerned that the Scouts organisation has elected to use their privileged position to push radical gender ideology on to children, under the cloak of inclusivity. Children attend the various groups within Scouts to gain and apply useful practical knowledge, to develop their social skills and confidence, and to experience opportunities that might otherwise be unattainable. It’s entirely appropriate to teach compassion and tolerance, but to push the unscientific belief that you can be born in the wrong body, and can change your gender, is very dangerous, and tantamount to a safeguarding risk. Children should not be coerced into applying use of preferred pronouns, nor subject to confusion anxiety that will inevitably result from this activity, in order to appease a zealous fringe element of society. I fear the Scouts organisation is losing sight of what it was set up to do.”

My whistleblower shared with me a range of policy documents and activities to underline his growing concerns about what Scouts are doing to children.

Having looked through them all, I must warn parents reading this article that if you send your children to Scouts, there is a strong chance they will now be indoctrinated in one form or another.

The ideological capture within Scouts can be seen from their underlying policy documents, which govern all they do.

For example, although they claim to be pro-safeguarding, their policies instruct Scout leaders to keep secrets from parents, including if a child says they are ‘trans’.

Of course, keeping secrets from Mums and Dads is the antithesis of safeguarding.

Scouts justify taking this position, laughably, on the basis of “data protection”. My whistleblower tells me this policy completely contradicts the safeguarding training that he first received when joining the organisation.

We already know the significant and irreversible physical and emotional damage that can come from young girls using breast binders.

Yet, shockingly, Scouts appear content to enable and facilitate children wearing of breast binders when on Scouting events.

Particularly chilling is the fact that Scouts, who run residential trips, expressly permit children to use toilets or changing rooms based on their ‘gender identity’:

“Trans young people should be able use the toilets or facilities of the gender they identify as”.

The same goes for sleeping arrangements during overnight trips.

This means there is every chance that while Scouting your young daughters could end up sharing toilets, showers, even tents and dorm rooms with boys.

Scouts also run a central mission encouraging children to take part in Pride-related activities.

This includes “recruiting” (their term, not mine) children to attend Pride rallies on behalf of Scouts, even being draped in Pride flags.

Children who attend Scouts are encouraged to check out their online Pride Shop, available all year round, selling items such as ‘Scout Pride Scarves’, ‘Trans Flag Neckers’, ‘Pansexual Flag Badges’, ‘Pride Ally Pins’, as well as pronouns badges, flags, socks, t-shirts and lanyard.

This looks more like a cult than the Scouting movement we once knew.

In a ‘Gender Identity Guidance’ document leaked to me from Kent Scouts, leaders are encouraged to use “pronouns in emails” and to be aware of pronouns children may wish to use, including, Xe, Xir, Zem, Ve, Vem, Vis, Eir, Em, Hir, Sie, and others. Some of these I had never even heard of until today.

Leaders are further told: “don’t assume everyone is cisgender”.

Particularly sickening is when Scout leaders, who are undoubtedly expected to filter this messaging down to children, are told that “Gender Euphoria…can be the delight of seeing your post-op body for the first time”.

This can only be described as playing on bodily anxieties of children, encouraging them down a path of irreversible mutilation.

Such indoctrination has, unsurprisingly, filtered down into the activities that Scouts run for children.

These activities are the bedrock of Scouts and local groups will be planning and running these activities with their children on a weekly basis. Important life skills have been replaced with LGBT virtue-signalling.

Take the activity ‘Pronoun Pairs’.

Partaking in this activity goes towards completing the ‘Scouts World Challenge Award’, and children will be actively encouraged to do so.

This activity is recommended for children aged 8 years’ old and up.

The entire premise is to brainwash (sorry, “teach”) children in how to use ‘preferred pronouns’.

This is done by getting them to match up cartoon characters with the “correct” pronouns. However, the purpose of this activity isn’t to upskill children in basic England grammar.

It is to indoctrinate.

For example, one character is called “Billy the non-binary Butterfly”, which children are told means “they aren’t a boy or a girl”.

They are then instructed that Billy uses “they/them” pronouns. If the children get the pronouns correct, they receive a reward.

The background notes for Scout leaders tell them that some children “may be in the process of questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity or may not have shared their identity with anyone”.

Remember, this activity is for 8-year-olds.

They are also told to instruct children about various things during the activity.

For example, instead of using the term “brother or sister”, children are encouraged to use the term “sibling”.

Instead of using the term “Mum and Dad”, they are encouraged to use “parent”.

Worse still is that children are told that “everyone gets to decide their gender identity for themselves. You may identify as a girl or a boy. If you don’t feel like a boy or a girl, you might identify as agender, genderqueer, non-binary or just as a person”.

Scouting, a movement we all trusted once upon a time, is now sowing the seeds of doubt in a young person’s mind before they are at an age to even comprehend what is being suggested to them.

As part of the activity, Scout leaders are also told to play a YouTube video, entitled ‘What Are Pronouns?’

This video is clearly unsuitable for children.

Strong peer pressure is applied when the children watching are told that if they get someone’s pronouns wrong it will upset them, being warned: “I don’t think you should be upsetting someone”.

Even more offensive is when children are told, loud and proud, that “Genitals don’t equal gender… genitals and body don’t actually reflect anything”. Such poison being fed to vulnerable and impressionable children.

Unfortunately, Pronouns Pairs is just one of many Scout activities based around gender ideology. In ‘Cookies with Character’, children are instructed to decorate cookies with “affirming messages in icing…such as ‘LGBT+ rights are human rights’”.

In ‘Make Prints for Pride’, children are told to create pride flags to hang up on the walls or decorate rocks with messages of “solidarity”, including “proud to be a pride ally” or “born this way”.

The above only scratches the surface.

The key point in all this is that for more than 100 years, Mums and Dads across the length and breadth of our country have entrusted their children to Scouts.

But today, unfortunately, as is now the case in many other organisations in our national life, this trust is being mis-used if not abused. As yet another organisation falls prey to gender ideology, the question must be asked: are our children truly safe anywhere?

