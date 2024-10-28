Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 58,200 subscribers from 168 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

I want you to image an organisation. Not just any organisation. A charity. A charity whose stated purpose is to “supports transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children”.

Imagine that this charity was, for several years, run by a woman who, in a TedTalk, admitted to taking her own 16-year-old son to Thailand to have his genitals removed, on the basis it was illegal to offer such surgery in the UK. She even joked about her son’s genitals, saying they were underdeveloped so “not much to work with”.

Now imagine that this charity targeted young, vulnerable, confused children. It told these children they may have been born in the wrong body. It told them that the answer to their problem was to be found in things like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. And if anybody raised concerns about what things like this might do to their bodies, the charity lied and told them the effects were reversible.

And imagine, too, that this charity told young people that human biology is “blah blah blah” and there was a “war raging” against them.

When young pubescent girls, unhappy in their bodies, wrote in and said they hated their breasts, imagine that this charity sent them breast binders, which studies have shown can have serious negative effects, in the post without telling their parents.

Imagine, too, that the charity even ran residential weekends for children, in which young girls could try on these breast binders and where staff members described this as “gender euphoria in action and it made my queer heart soar”.

Imagine that this charity also enabled, and arguably encouraged, children to advise each other in online chatrooms to lie to their GPs, to obtain this medication —or certainly did little, if anything, to stop this from happening.

Imagine too that the charity also connected children with GenderGP, an unregulated online clinic which has previously been found to have prescribed “dangerous levels of hormones” to a 15-year-old child. And that the former CEO of this charity then went to work for GenderGP, reflecting the incredibly strong networks within this world.

Imagine that the charity also ran a podcast, called ‘She Said, They Said’, in which young, impressionable listeners were told that “family isn’t blood” and instructed to create a “misgendering jar” at home.

And that it also told listeners that “there are men who have ovaries and women who have prostates – it’s just science”, and that if they come out as ‘trans’, they can “help humanity” and “make the world a better place”.

Now imagine that the same charity appointed a paedophile apologist as a Trustee —somebody who had been part of a group that believes “paedophiles to have the right to live in truth and dignity". And that it also hired a ‘digital engagement officer’ who dressed up as a schoolgirl and posted pictures of his genitals on social media.

Imagine that this charity received constant messages of support from celebrities, such as Will Ferrell, and that the NSPCC, an organisation founded to safeguard children, helped this charity to develop a webchat system so that it could communicate with even more vulnerable children. And that it received donations from large and respected corporations, such as Microsoft and the Financial Times.

Now, finally, imagine that this charity was in receipt of taxpayers’ money (aka YOUR money) in the form of government grants, totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

I know what you’re thinking.

All of this sounds like some sort of made-up, dystopian nightmare; too crazy, too twisted to be real. Surely, were it to exist then this kind of rogue charity would be shut down by the regulator and the trustees barred from running a charity again.

But I’m afraid to say that this is only too real.

This charity does exists. And the regulator? It barely gave them a rap on the knuckles.

This charity is called Mermaids.

Mermaids is just one of several activist groups masquerading as charities, whose purpose has been to impose radical gender ideology on society, teaching children that their gender identity supersedes their biological sex, and that the only way to be happy is to irreversibly medically transition.

Make no bones about it, this is taxpayer-funded mutilation of children.

Almost three years ago, having been contacted by some brave, anonymous parents, I posted online about the screenshots I had seen, in which the Mermaids charity had sent a breast binder out in secret to a 13-year-old-girl.

Last week, after an investigation which took more than two years, the regulator for charities, the Charity Commission, published its final report.

The headline of the report reads: ‘Poor governance at Mermaids amounted to mismanagement, inquiry reveals’.

‘Mismanagement’. The word conjures up somebody incorrectly filling in paperwork, not irreversibly harming children. It must be the understatement of the century.

The Charity Commission found that Mermaids had provided incorrect and misleading information regarding puberty blockers to children and parents, and that it had sent breast binders to several young girls without parental knowledge.

Yet, astonishingly, it said this was simply about ‘mismanagement’, rather than misconduct. How on earth it reached such a conclusion is beyond me.

The Charity Commission has wide-reaching powers, including the ability to remove trustees, restrict a charity’s activities, and even closing charities down altogether.

Yet, on this occasion, it simply decided to issue “regulatory advice and guidance”.

In reality, this is nothing more than a mild telling off. Shockingly, it even left the door open for Mermaids to resume sending breast binders to children again in the future, so long as it “ensures that any decision is made properly”.

For this to be the conclusion of the statutory regulator is deeply concerning, which is why I wanted to draw your attention to it.

The only good thing to come out of this is a wider direction by the Commission to the charity sector, in which charities are now told:

“Trustees who work in this area need to ensure that they have regard to the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the Cass Review and ensure that they have reviewed their charity’s literature, website and guidance in light of them”.

But it’s not exactly inspiring much confidence in the system, is it?

In response to the final report, the charity Mermaids published a statement, stating they are “relieved” that the Inquiry is over.

I’m not surprised, I bet they’re delighted having essentially gotten away with it.

They also said they “can now look forward and concentrate all our efforts and energies on providing high-quality support and empowering advocacy for trans children and young people and the important people in their lives.”

They even had the gall to have a pop at the “rising hostility” they face and the “time taken to publish this report”. Far from being punished, they seem empowered.

In truth, who knows just how many children have been harmed by Mermaids over the years. Personally, I had hoped that the Charity Commission investigation would end what many people out there would consider to be child abuse once and for all.

However, it appears that Mermaids have been given the green light to continue harming children for years to come. This fills me with both a profound sense of despair but also renewed determination to keep calling these people out.

A rap on the knuckles for an activist group, masquerading as a charity, which has enabled and facilitated the irreversible harming and mutilation of children, and has done so while in receipt of your money as taxpayers?

It’s simply a disgrace of the highest magnitude, and it calls into question the entire integrity and competence of the Charity Commission.

Add to this the fact that former Mermaids CEO, Susie Green, has just launched a new company, which seeks to circumvent the NHS ban on puberty blockers by offering links to private prescriptions via the European Union.

Our government and our NHS, in short, appear powerless against the zealotry of trans activists, hell-bent on grooming our children. I ask you: how many more children will have to suffer before society finally says enough is enough?

If you share my concerns about how the Charity Commission has handled this investigation, please consider raising a complaint. And if you want to support my work exposing organisations like this then consider upgrading.

