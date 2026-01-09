Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Munro's avatar
Ian Munro
17h

Spot on again, Matt. Having worked as an individual consultant in Government in the past, it was 50% over resourced then - probably over 70% now! Hope Farage has a proper plan to get rid of all the excess fat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jacqueline young's avatar
jacqueline young
17h

I was in half a mind not to read this as I expected it to be yet another depressing piece about the state of the British bureaucracy. But if true that civil servants would leave rather than implement an elected government's policies which they find abhorrent, then bring it on. Better than staying in post and blocking at every possible opportunity for which they have previous, as we know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
76 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Goodwin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture