Finally, some good news in the culture war as something that we helped design and develop is now starting to have a real impact out there in society!

Last week, in case you missed it, the University of Sussex, in the UK, was fined nearly £600,000 by a higher education regulator after failing to uphold freedom of speech on campus. It’s a critically important case in the global fight to defend free speech.

The fine followed the shocking treatment of Professor Kathleen Stock, who was forced out of Sussex, in 2021, after being severely harassed and bullied by a student mob, radical trans activists, and woke university bureaucrats who said she was “transphobic” because she questioned why people’s inner feelings of ‘gender identity’ are being prioritised over their biological sex, including in university policies.

Shockingly, Stock, whose very job as an analytical philosopher was to explore a diverse range of questions and debates no matter where they lead, even faced death threats for her insistence that biological sex is real and that men cannot become women, that little boys cannot become little girls, simply by wishing for it.

Supporting Stock, the regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), just ruled that Sussex’s policy on ‘trans and non-binary equality’, which includes a specific requirement to ‘positively represent trans people’, could stifle free speech by encouraging staff and students to prevent themselves from sharing different views.

'Staff and students may have self-censored,' the OfS said, 'because they were concerned about being in breach of the policy and potentially facing disciplinary action for expressing lawful views.' This was, it added, 'a chilling effect'. The result was an enormous fine —a direct consequence of failing to protect free speech.

This is huge news and should be celebrated not only by everybody who cares about defending free speech in the West but especially by readers of this Substack.

Why? Because the underlying law that enabled this fine, that enabled this victory over the woke mob —the UK’s Higher Education (Free Speech) Act—at least partly began with campaigners like me, on this very Substack, pushing for it several years ago.

Alongside a handful of other renegade academics in the universities, and a group of lawyers and political advisors, we helped design this law, steer it through parliament, and get it passed. Universities, we argued at the time, have simply refused to reform themselves and so they must be forced to reform through external interventions.

So, make no mistake, this fine, this symbol of what defending free speech looks like on the ground, at least partly reflects the impact that counter-cultural campaigners like us are having out there in the real world.

As I’ve said from the very outset of launching this newsletter, which is now among the largest Substack newsletters in Europe, we are not simply interested in writing about the ongoing threats to our ways of life —we are just as interested in taking action against these threats, too.

Are there still many challenges ahead? Of course there are.

As I’ve written recently, and just talked about in an exclusive discussion with top global censorship expert Michael Shellenberger, while Keir Starmer’s Labour government has been forced to row back on its initial plan to kill this university free speech law, Labour is still pressing ahead with many other efforts to curb our free speech —such as by doubling down on the deeply Orwellian ‘non-crime hate incidents’, pushing for a new definition of Islamophobia, and more.

Furthermore, as the shocking case this week of a British toddler who was kicked out of a nursery for allegedly being ‘transphobic or homophobic’ underlines, much of the educational establishment in this country still clearly wants to decide what we can say out loud and what we are allowed to think.

Indeed, as Professor Kathleen Stock herself points out this week, the fact of the matter is that many of the same “dim-witted, claustrophobic” policies that were used to suppress free speech and diversity of thought about issues relating to sex and gender at Sussex are still in place in many universities across the land, right now.

Oxford University, for instance, is still spending about £2 million a year on ‘Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion’ (DEI) officers, modern-day equivalents of Orwell's thought police, whose sole job is to impose similar woke policies in top down fashion.

And Sussex’s vice chancellor, Sasha Roseneil, who is paid an eye-watering £342,000 a year, has also announced her plan to appeal the decision, suggesting the regulator is pursuing a 'vindictive and unreasonable campaign' against it (leaving one to wonder how Rosenail would describe the sustained campaign of bullying against Stock).

As Iain Mansfield, a former special adviser to three Education ministers, wrote on X a few days ago: 'Effectively, Sussex is standing by its actions which saw a distinguished philosopher hounded out for lawful speech. Like too many others, it seems to think its job is to suppress free speech, not uphold it. Can you imagine a publicly funded institution responding with the same defiance to any other form of major fault found by its regulator – to racism, or harassment, or discrimination, or safeguarding?'

So, without doubt, serious challenges remain. But while keeping all this in mind, let’s just take a moment today —as a community—to mark and celebrate an important victory in the ongoing culture war. Sure, it’s a victory in battle rather than a victory in war but amid all the utterly depressing news of later it is a victory nonetheless.

As I wrote on this Substack nearly three years ago, nothing will make universities spring into action and start changing their culture like the threat of major fines. It’s the only thing bureaucrats understand.

And so, after this victory, you can be rest assured that across the UK this week, behind closed doors, countless meetings are being held among university vice-chancellors, woke bureaucrats, and ‘diversity and equality’ officers to discuss how they might avoid the same fate as Sussex.

Inevitably, this will mean university’s reasserting their commitment to free speech on campus, the right and importance of staff and students being able to express a diverse range of views, and also changing their internal policies and documents to avoid being given a similar fine in the years to come.

It will also undoubtedly increase opposition to radical if not extreme campaign groups such as Stonewall, which in recent years have been encouraging universities and other public institutions to adopt these illiberal policies in the first place and impose them top-down on everybody else.

Will all this culture change mark the end of the politicisation and attack on our public institutions? No —it won’t. But does this mark the start of a turning point? I believe it does —and this community of ours played an important part in helping bring it about.

