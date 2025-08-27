Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 84,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter and join the inner circle. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, comments and know you’re supporting independent writers who are making a difference. You can also join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Yesterday, Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, completely shifted the Overton Window in this country.

Drawing on many policies and ideas we have called for in this newsletter, Farage outlined ‘Operation Restoring Justice’.

Britain will fully leave the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR. It will repeal Tony Blair’s Human Rights Act, which entrenches the ECHR into UK law.

And a Reform government will pass the llegal Migration (Mass Deportation) Bill, clearing the way for the mass removal of illegal migrants from the country.

There would also be a new legal duty for the Home Secretary to remove all illegal migrants. International conventions and treaties would be disapplied.

New detention powers would be established, allowing the government to detail all illegal migrants until they are deported. And there would be an array of new criminal offences to replace current incentives for illegal migration with active deterrents.

If enacted, in short, Operation Restoring Justice would represent the biggest shake-up of immigration laws in this country for a generation. Or, as The Times wrote this morning, it “would involve surveillance operations, raids and deportations flights on an unprecedented scale, like nothing ever witnessed in modern British history”.

All of which has, predictably, sent the elite class into a complete and total meltdown.

Radio 4 Today could barely conceal its disdain for the plan, repeatedly attacking Reform’s Zia Yusuf about the costs of the plan, how many migrants would be detained, and whether Reform would seriously return migrants to Afghanistan.

The Guardian is complaining about what it calls “ugly” and “destructive” rhetoric. The Liberal Democrats say it is “incredibly destructive”. The Scottish nationalists say it is “disastrous and damaging”. Dominic Grieve, the man who failed to stop Brexit, has launched a scathing critique of the plan, suggesting Reform would be “behaving terribly and failing to honour our obligations to genuine refugees”.

Even Sir Anthony Seldon popped up in yet another hideously biased “discussion” on Newsnight to warn “it is extraordinarily raw and frightening for a country that has championed respect for human rights … to be even contemplating this”.

Sorry, but are these people for real? Are they seriously this out-of-touch with the country, this adrift from the hardworking, tax-paying, law-abiding majority?

Because the fact of the matter is the elite class only has itself to blame for the rise of Reform and this radical overhaul of the dreary, failing status-quo.

A reminder.

The very same people who are now complaining about how much Reform’s plan might cost are the very same people who had no problem whatsoever forcing the hardworking British people to pay upwards of £10 billion a year –or more than £50 billion between today and the next general election—on hotels, housing, and welfare for illegal migrants who are openly breaking our laws.

The very same people who are now bombarding Nigel Farage and Reform with questions like “yes but how many will you deport?” are the very same people who for the last seven years have literally had no idea how many people are entering Britain illegally from one day to the next, how many illegal migrants are already in the country, and how to stop, based on current trends, another 181,000 illegal migrants entering Britain by the time of the next general election.

The very same people, furthermore, who are now cynically asking whether Reform “would really send people back to Afghanistan” are the same ones who willingly imported an array of ISIS sympathisers, “alleged” terrorists, and actual members of the Taliban into Britain while gagging the press, hiding all this from the British people, and then forcing them to pay billions for the privilege of this cover-up and being openly misled and gaslit by their own government.

The very same people who are waffling on about “rights”, who talk as though Britain and England had no long and proud history of maintaining and protecting human rights prior to 1997, are also the very same ones who have had no issue at all with repeatedly violating the right of the British people to a safe and secure country.

And, lastly, the very same people who now attack Reform by asking, “yes, but what will happen if you send migrants back to countries like Afghanistan” are the very same ones who have said nothing at all about the 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton who was kidnapped, strangled, and raped by two alleged asylum-seekers, the 12-year-old girl in Birmingham who was raped by an illegal migrant from Syria, the 14-year-old in Epping who was sexually assaulted and told by an asylum-seeker from Ethiopia he wanted to make “Jamaican babies” with her, the 10-year-old in Stockport who was very nearly kidnapped by an asylum-seeker from Sudan, the 8-year-old in Lambeth who was raped by an asylum-seeker from Pakistan, the pensioner in Hartlepool, Terence Carney, who was murdered during his morning walk by an asylum-seeker from Morocco, and the young British man, Thomas Roberts, who was brutally murdered by an asylum-seeker from Afghanistan.

Sorry, but the question we should all be asking is not “what might happen to illegal migrants if we send them back” but, instead, “what might happen to the British people if all this chaos and carnage continues?”

Do you know what is “ugly”?

It is using the British people’s own money to outbid them in their own housing market so that the state can prioritise illegal migrants who are breaking our laws.

It is putting illegal migrants who we know nothing about into the very heart of our own communities —alongside families, schools, and children.

It is putting many others into luxury hotels and private housing while 1.3 million people sit on the social housing waiting list and millions more grapple with one of the worst housing crises in its entire history.

And do you know what is “destructive”?

It is forcing your own people, amid the worst cost-of-living crisis since the Second World War, to pay billions for the privilege of all this.

It is talking about “fairness” and “rights” while seemingly not caring at all about the right of the British people, the people who are playing by the rules, to live in a fair, stable, and secure society where their families and children are safe.

So, at the end of the day, the elite class in this country might hate Nigel Farage’s plan. They might loathe Reform. And they might view Reform’s voters with contempt.

But if they really want to know what has brought the country to this moment, to this fork in the road, to this radical overhaul of the broken status-quo then they should spend less time looking at Nigel Farage and more time looking at themselves.

