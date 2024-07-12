Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

After their historic defeat at the 2024 general election, there is simply no way back for the British Tories that does not involve them winning back a big chunk of their 2019 electorate.

Last week, this electorate completely imploded, with the biggest chunk breaking off to Nigel Farage and Reform, another smaller chunk going to Labour or the Liberal Democrats, and another giving up on politics altogether.

Persuading many of these voters to return to the Conservative fold will be crucial to whether or nor the Conservative Party survives as a viable political party.

For this reason, as part of a much bigger project, I've been polling these former voters about everything—their values, policy priorities, assessment of British politics, their hopes and dreams.

And today I'm delighted to share with our paying subscribers the results of one particular question in this project.

I polled some 2,077 Conservative Party voters who voted Conservative in 2019 but switched to a different party last week, either defecting to Reform, Labour, or the Liberal Democrats. And I asked them which, if any, of the potential candidates to replace Rishi Sunak would bring them back to the Conservative Party.

Here are the results, with the rest of the project being released throughout this summer. They are fascinating, and tell us much about the future direction of the Tories and the Right of British politics …