Here are some truly shocking numbers that you won’t have read before.

More than five million white men in Britain say they feel discriminated against because of their race or gender.

Nearly half of all white men say they ‘self-censor’, or conceal their real views and opinions because they worry that saying what they think might damage their career.

More than one-third of young white men say they have lost out on a promotion or other opportunities at work because they happen to be white and male.

One-third of all white men believe that men like them are among the least valued people in their workplace.

And more than 40 per cent of all white men now worry that they will be sacked for doing or saying the wrong thing.

Those are just some of the bombshell findings in a major new documentary by my colleague and friend, the award-winning documentary maker, Tim Samuels.

Having won numerous awards for his work with the BBC and National Geographic, including three Royal Television Society awards, Tim has now turned his attention to explore what it is really like to be a white man in today’s woke corporations.

His documentary, which you might have seen mentioned in The Times last weekend, looks at the various ways in which a radical and stifling political agenda is now imposing a huge mental health toll on white men, as well as leading to some truly shocking cases of anti-white discrimination.

