Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 56,500 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Upgrade now

Exciting news. I’m going live on Substack’s new video feature beginning tomorrow, Thursday at 12pm-1pm GMT. Join me in an exclusive discussion.

I’ll be sharing exclusive thoughts about the Conservative Party’s leadership campaign, the new Labour government, and the recent Reform conference.

This will be available for Founding and Paid subscribers only.

During these live discussions, you’ll have the opportunity to ask me anything you want, share comments, and make suggestions. Or, you can just sit in and listen.

If you would like to join us, here’s what you need to do.

If you’re not a founding or paying subscriber become one now Download the Substack App Enable notifications and the app will notify you when I’m live And then just tap the notification tomorrow, Thursday, at 12pm and you’re in

Looking forward to speaking with some of you tomorrow

Get more from Matt Goodwin in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Upgrade now

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 56,500 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.