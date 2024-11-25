Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 62,600 subscribers from 171 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

A few months ago, I published an exposé about the National Health Service (NHS), revealing how it’s been fully captured by radical gender ideology. Despite the recent Cass Review concluding there’s insufficient evidence to support the claims of this ideology, the NHS has continued to use terms like “childbearing people”.

Not long after, I was contacted by a longstanding member of staff from NHS Blood and Transplant. The importance of the work of this branch of the NHS cannot be understated – they are responsible for the donation of blood, organs, tissues and stem cells to save the lives of those in need.

For this reason, one would have thought that the basics of biological reality would be at the forefront of their practice model. If only. Instead, as I’m going to show you in this exclusive post, they too have been fully captured by radical ideological dogma.

My whistle-blower sent me several internal documents, which demonstrate how militant NHS staff networks are forcing ideology into NHS Blood and Transplant.

One of the clearest and most shocking examples of this is a recent change made to it’s Standard Operating Procedures, in particular, SOP361 (and the associated document, DAT4547). These are documents that staff must sign off on and pledge to adhere to.

These documents relate to blood packs. In this update, staff are told they must now reference “gender codes” when it comes to blood packs. The documents also reference “sex assigned at birth”. This language is grounded in radical gender ideology, not reality. Sex is not ‘assigned’ at birth. It is observed and recorded.

Separately, and astonishingly, NHS Blood and Transplant states that it:

“considers all donors to be the sex and/or gender that they identify as, including nonbinary, genderfluid and agender donors. We also ask a person's gender identity when they register to give blood, and give the option to select a gender neutral title (Mx). It is important for us to refer to our donors with the correct pronouns in an effort to be inclusive, equitable and diverse.”

And my concern about what’s happening in the NHS extend well beyond linguistics.

When it comes to blood donation and transfusion, it is absolutely vital that the sex of the donor is recorded accurately. If not, then serious harm can come to patients, even fatalities. With the NHS introducing concepts of ‘gender’ and suggesting this in some way differs from sex, is it only a matter of time before harm comes to a patient?

To understand this type of decision, one needs to delve deeper into where power lies within the NHS Blood and Transplant service.

Unfortunately, as is often the case today, this power resides not with impartial NHS staff who are working from the perspective of evidence but militant staff networks.

In the case of NHS Blood and Transplant, this is the LGBT+ Network.

Their mission statement is “to improve equality, diversity and inclusion for LGBT+ colleagues at NHS Blood and Transplant”.

The fact this network carries clout is demonstrated by the fact that NHS Blood and Transplant proudly boast of being awarded a ‘Gold’ from Stonewall and have even been listed in their ‘top 100 employers’.

The Director of Quality, Helen Gillan (pronouns: she/her), writes:

“I’m so proud of all the work that we do to make sure we are an inclusive organisation. This includes the little things like the rainbow lanyard which we display every day, to making a public gesture like marching at Pride”.

These are not ‘little things’; they are seismic, partisan decisions that impact staff and patients alike. Other “celebratory moments” for NHS Blood and Transplant include:

• Producing bespoke LGBT+ t-shirts and baseball caps (yes, really)

• Delivering the ‘LGBT+ Ally programme’, which has trained “hundreds of staff” in “trans and non-binary inclusion”

• Providing ‘LGBT Ally Lanyards’ to 55% of staff, equivalent to more than 3,000 NHS staff

NHS Blood and Transplant say their NHS colleagues wear these political insignia to “visibly stand against discrimination”. Imagine the peer pressure to conform and wear these – who would want their colleagues to think they stand for discrimination?

Under NHS Blood and Transplant’s ‘Transition at Work’ policy, men identifying as women, or vice versa, are told that: “It is your choice to use whichever facilities you feel comfortable using.”

The policy goes on to say: “Where existing NHS Blood and Transplant women-only/men-only spaces are required to be refurbished, we are committed to exploring the possibility of changing some or all facilities to Gender Neutral spaces”.

This demonstrates absolutely zero empathy for the women, including my whistle-blower, who feel uncomfortable with men having uncontrolled access to their spaces.

If this wasn’t bad enough, staff are also expected to adhere to a recently introduced ‘Inclusive Language Guide’, signed off by ‘Chief People Officer’, Deb McKenzie. This came about, in part, after a working group was formed with external partner, Deloitte.

The most bizarre and concerning diktats from the Guide include:

• Don’t use the term “mixed race” but, rather, “people with a Mixed ethnic background”

• People will be “offended” if ‘White’ is “placed first in a list of ethnic groups”

• Use “lowercase letters” for the words “fatwa”, “halal” and “haram”

• Never “refer to a trans person by their birth name…this is called deadnaming”

• Use the terms ‘woman’ and ‘man’ according to gender identity, unless it is “relevant…for example when providing advice about cervical and breast screenings”. Again, one can easily imagine the multitude of things that could go wrong with this language.

• Never say that a patient is ‘suicidal’, as “a person is not defined by their experience with suicide”.

• Never use the terms “guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, support dog and medical alert dog”. Staff must instead use the term “assistance dog”.

My whistleblower has raised concerns regarding all of the above with senior management within NHS Blood and Transplant. But her concerns were ignored.

She told me this, and it’s worth you reading the full insider account:

"As a female NHSBT (NHS Blood and Transplant) employee, I am horrified at the extent of ideological capture regarding gender identity ideology that has infiltrated the organisation and the subsequent culture this has enabled. NHSBT should be entirely focussed on providing safe and effective blood products and human organs for transplant to patients, and looking after our amazing donors, their families, and its dedicated staff who work tirelessly to provide the best service to donors and patients that we can. Instead, it wastes time, money, and efforts on appeasing Stonewall and activists who want to erase and endanger women by allowing men to infiltrate women's single sex spaces and ideology to trump biology and common sense.

As a woman, it worries me that I might come face-to-face with a predatory or fetishistic man in the women's toilets and changing rooms, and if I were to make a complaint about this, I would be the one punished for being discriminatory due to NHSBT's extensive trans-inclusive and self-identification policies. These policies have been introduced with no consent from employees. How can we, as women, feel safe in the workplace when men are encouraged to use whatever facilities they please? This not only puts women in danger but also violates our dignity at work. Our voices mean nothing - if we complain, we are silenced. If we go against the narrative, we are silenced. I am seriously considering my future in NHSBT, as the thought of my employer not having my back if I were to have my safety or dignity threatened, or for saying something perfectly legal that someone else finds objectionable, is awful. It is time that the public - especially our donors - realise the extent of the cancerous rot that has been left to take over the organisation, although I fear it is now past the point of saving."

Powerful words that should never have needed to be spoken.

Unfortunately, radical gender ideology is but one ideology that’s now being pushed by this NHS department. There is the Group for Racial Equality (GRacE), who views its purpose as making “NHSBT an anti-racist and intentionally inclusive organisation”.

Their claim that the NHS department is institutionally racist is backed up by a statistic that “BME staff were 1.99 times more likely to enter the formal disciplinary process compared to white staff”. It’s not even contemplated that this could be because ‘BME staff’ happen to have more disciplinary matters – no, it has to be racism.

They even use a case study in which two white candidates were appointed to roles that multiple ‘BME people’ had applied for. Although management said they were the best candidates, some within the organisation believe racism was at play.

This network even made a point of pledging allegiance to a partisan, political cause, writing: “Black Lives Matter. We stand behind this and in solidarity with our black colleagues, donors and stakeholders with whom we will continue to work to address inequalities - both in the workplace and in clinical outcomes”.

Our health service should be free from these radical ideologues. It should stick to what it was set up promote – biological facts and health-related evidence.

And it should be just as sceptical of radical gender ideology in the healthcare system as the recent Cass Review, which pointed to a glaring lack of evidence for its claims.

Instead, it’s increasingly apparent that our NHS is happy to push ideology that flies in the face of reality, to the detriment of their staff and patients alike. And for this reason alone I for one will not stop calling it out.

If you are worried about what is happening inside your workplace and want me to expose it, with your identity protected, please get in touch: mail@jamesesses.com

