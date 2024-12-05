Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 63,500 subscribers from 172 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paying supporter and access everything —the archive, exclusive posts, polling, discounts, leave comments, join the debate, get advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

PRE-ORDER HERE

Bad Education: Why Our Universities Are Broken and How We Can Fix Them, will be published in February. Exclusively for our subscribers, get 25% off at the Waterstone’s checkout with the code BADEDUCATION25.

This week, I finished recording the audio version of my new book, Bad Education, which will be released in February —in paperback, hardback, Kindle and audio.

This is my eighth book.

It comes after National Populism, in 2018, and Values, Voice and Virtue, in 2023, as well as older books some of you will remember, like Revolt on the Right, in 2014, which mapped the Brexit realignment before anybody was talking about it.

Bad Education may be my last book as I invest more time and effort into expanding our Substack community, which is now having considerable impact.

Still, I suspect it will cause considerable uproar, outrage and debate.

Why?

Because in this explosive, tell-all book I tell you the real, behind-the-scenes story of what happened to me as a university professor who dared challenge the status-quo and groupthink, from saying we should respect the Brexit vote to saying we should end the policy of mass immigration.

And along the way I tell you what I saw while teaching and carrying out research in some of Britain’s leading universities for more than twenty years.

Established as sanctuaries of truth and higher learning, too many universities today, as I’ll show you, are rapidly decaying institutions that are failing young people.

Consumed by funding and admissions crises, mired in political scandal and governed by self-interest, their founding principles have been corrupted.

In the book, I pull back the curtain to show you what is really going on and why, whether you are a student, parent, or taxpayer, you should feel deeply concerned.

As one early reviewer of the book says:

“Wow, how refreshing. An academic who has the courage to cry ‘the Academic Emperor’s got not clothes on’. Using his own ‘lived experience’ as a professor, Matt Goodwin pulls back the curtain on the inner workings of institutional rot at the heart of UK universities. This is not motivated by a destructive nihilism but a love for the ideals of open inquiry, the pursuit of knowledge and academic freedom.

But I don’t only show you why universities are broken; I also show you how to fix them, setting out specific changes we should pursue and a ‘manifesto’ that should guide Western education in the future.

And now, exclusively for our subscribers, the good folks at Penguin Random House have made available an exclusive 25% discount for pre-orders which you can get by entering the code BADEDUCATION25 at the checkout here.

PRE-ORDER NOW

I’ll show you how our taxpayer-funded universities are undermining the scholars working in them, the students relying on them, and how the wider system of higher education has become deeply corrupted and infected by political propaganda.

Here’s the official blurb from the publisher:

“Matt Goodwin spent decades working as an academic in some of the world’s leading universities, delivering underfunded courses to disengaged lecture theatres, sitting on rudderless committees, counselling depressed colleagues and concerned students, watching standards slip and academic integrity decline. At the heart of this crisis is an increasingly politicised campus. Once bastions of free speech, forums for open debate and incubators of bold new ideas, our universities are becoming monocultures, ruled by an ideology that is silencing respected voices, stifling discussion and shutting down diverse opinion, betraying intellectual freedom and failing to deliver the very basics of an education. Unflinching, shocking and urgent, this first-hand account provides an insider's view of how the founding principles of academia are in decline and why we should all consider what this means for the students of today, tomorrow and the world they will shape”.

Bad Education: Why Our Universities Are Broken and How We Can Fix Them, by Matt Goodwin, is published by Bantam on January 16, £20. Exclusively for our paying subscribers, get 25% off at the Waterstone’s checkout with the code BADEDUCATION25.