This week in Davos, Donald Trump did not merely criticise globalisation — he pronounced it dead.

Standing before the very elites who designed and enforced the system, he declared that the experiment pushed by “Davos Man” had failed.

Failed economically. Failed socially. Failed civilisationally.

America, Trump made clear, is finished with the great globalist illusion: open borders, outsourced industry, dependence on hostile states for energy, permanent mass migration, and the fantasy that nations are nothing more than interchangeable economic zones with no culture, memory, or limits.

The era of sacrificing working people, national cohesion, and sovereignty on the altar of “efficiency” is over — at least in the United States.

That is why tariffs are back. Borders are back. Energy independence is back.

And why the age in which Western governments cheerfully dismantled their own societies in the name of globalisation is now being challenged head-on.

But Trump’s most explosive claim this week was not economic.

It was civilisational.

When he warned that parts of Europe are becoming “unrecognisable”, he was not speaking metaphorically. He was describing the visible, measurable consequences of decades of mass migration and elite denial — consequences now impossible to ignore.

“Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable,” he said. “Friends come back and say, ‘I don’t recognise it.’ And that’s not in a positive way.”

And he’s right.

Because what is happening to Europe’s great cities is not gradual change. It is demographic rupture.

London, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm — the historic capitals of European civilisation — are being transformed at extraordinary speed.

Not through organic evolution, but through sustained, high-volume migration imposed from above, without democratic consent and without any serious plan for assimilation.

The numbers tell the story with brutal clarity.

More than 75% of Brussels is now foreign-origin, with over 60% coming from outside Europe. Nearly 60% of Amsterdam’s population is of migrant background while only one in three children have two Dutch parents.

In Frankfurt and Rotterdam, native populations are already minorities. In Stockholm and Vienna, close to half the population is now foreign-born or of foreign origin.

In Hamburg and Stuttgart, it is about 40%. In Berlin, official statistics just revealed that more than half of all children and teenagers have a migrant background.

In London, entire boroughs are places where more than eight in ten children have at least one foreign-born parent — often from South Asia, the Middle East, or Africa.

These are not marginal changes.

They are civilisational shifts.

Across Europe, cities like Brussels, Amsterdam, Malmö, Frankfurt and large parts of London and Paris are now majority-minority.

Elsewhere, the foreign-born already represent close to a third of Manchester, 30% of Stockholm, nearly 30% of Birmingham, roughly 26% of Paris, and 21% of Copenhagen.

And according to Pew Research, if current trends continue, by the year 2050, only 24 years from now, around 31% of Sweden, 20% of Germany and Austria, 18% of France and Belgium, and 17% of the UK will be Muslim — not through conquest, but through choices made by elites who never asked the public for consent.

Some immigration is inevitable. Some is beneficial.

But what Europe has experienced is neither controlled nor moderate. It is change at a scale and speed that no society in history has ever absorbed without tension.

And this is the point Trump was making — whether his critics like it or not.

While the elites in Davos scoffed, Trump was merely putting into words what millions of ordinary Europeans already think.

Nations are not spreadsheets.

They are held together by shared language, norms, history, and what Sir Roger Scruton called the “delicate spirit” of belonging. When that fabric is stretched too far, too fast, it frays.

Trump understands this. So do millions of ordinary Europeans.

That is why he told Davos, bluntly, that Europe is “not heading in the right direction.” That the belief that countries could be propped up by “importing new and entirely different populations” was a catastrophic mistake.

That the result has not been harmony or prosperity, but social fragmentation, collapsing public trust, and political revolt.

“Quite frankly”, Trump went on, “many parts of our world are being destroyed before our very eyes, and the leaders don’t even understand what’s happening – and the ones that do understand aren’t doing anything about it.”

And he is right about one more thing.

None of this happened by accident.

It was not voted for. It was not debated honestly. It was imposed — while dissenters were dismissed as bigots, extremists, or relics of the past.

Trump did not create this reality. He merely said it out loud.

And the reason his words land so powerfully is simple: millions of Europeans can already see it with their own eyes, and they can feel it.

Their cities are changing faster than they ever agreed to. Their leaders stopped listening to them long ago. And unless something changes, the Europe they once knew will soon exist only in memory.

The real question, then, is not whether Trump is right. It is why Europe’s leaders are still pretending he isn’t.

