Matt Goodwin

Tenaciously Terfin
9h

Let’s be honest. What we are talking about here is a destruction of western culture, shared history and experiences, our way of life etc not because there are too many foreign born people but because there are too many from entirely different cultures and with different beliefs. Many of those people wish us harm and want to destroy our culture and way of life. Does anyone seriously still believe that diversity is our strength when we see the rising levels of particularly sexual crime and the rising levels of anti semitism, the terrorism?

Our dear leaders are guilty of the most despicable destruction of the safety and way of life of what used to be high trust, low crime societies. I will never forgive them. It’s time we all spoke out before it’s too late. The likes of Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Yasmine Mohammed, Danny Burmawi and others would be happy to see it.

Thanks as ever for your courage Matt.

Foxtrot Oscar
9hEdited

Just look at the number of towns and cities in the UK with Muslim mayors who will be pushing a Muslim agenda, what happened in Birmingham with the banning of the Israeli football fans was not an accident, it is a sign of things to come.

And we must mention the mainstream media who have been complicit in this ethnic cleansing of thousands of years of UK culture, I make no apology for using the term Ethnic Cleansing, because that's what it is.

Tony B Lair, May, Boris and Two Tier have been willing accessories to the multiple rapes of our young girls, and should be held criminally to account for their crimes, and put behind bars.

