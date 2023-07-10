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Why do more than half of all people in Britain no longer feel they can say what they think? Why do more than 60% say the experts no longer understand them? And why do nearly two-thirds think the old parties no longer care about ‘people like them’?

The answer?

It’s the institutions. The institutions which claim to represent us, to speak for us, to work for us, are actually no longer interested in us at all.

In Westminster, our political institutions have been hijacked by people who have the same backgrounds, went to the same schools, the same universities, hold the same values and who, whether Left or Right, now lean much further to the cultural left than the rest of the country.

And this is especially the case for Labour, which once ensured ordinary people had a voice but are now more likely than the Tories to belong to the graduate class, have often spent their entire adult lives in politics, and are completely adrift from voters on cultural issues like immigration and identity.

But it’s not only about politics.

If you look at all the institutions which shape the country —the civil service, the cultural institutions, the creative industries, print and broadcast media, the universities, the public bodies— they’re all dominated by the same people, with the same values, who are using the institutions to impose those values on the rest of us.

Who are they? They’re financially secure if not affluent. They live in the big cities and the university towns. They belong to the elite graduate class. They usually marry other members of that class and come from families which also belonged to that class. And they are, consistently, the most politically intolerant of all —the most likely to look down on people who hold different values to their own.

While this new elite is utterly obsessed with preaching to the rest of us about racial, sexual, and gender diversity, when it comes to the institutions they dominate they’re really not diverse at all —they all subscribe to the same stifling consensus, imposing this narrow worldview on the rest of the country while simultaneously drifting even further away from the rest of the country on a whole range of issues.

Increasingly, they’ve not only embraced the socially and economically liberal elite consensus but are now increasingly importing a divisive woke ideology from abroad. This contends that all Western nations like Britain are “institutionally racist” and so their history, culture, and identity should be not just revised but repudiated, while the white British majority should be treated with suspicion, if not contempt.

For the new elite, these luxury beliefs have ….