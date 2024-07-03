Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 38,000 subscribers across 151 countries, and thousands of paid supporters who make our work possible. Like our stuff? Then help us by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join our community on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X.

I decided I should probably stop making election predictions when, after successfully forecasting Brexit and Trump, in 2016, I got carried away, underestimated Jeremy Corbyn’s support (by 2 points) and ended up eating my own book on global television.

Nonetheless, “just when I thought was out”, said Michael Corleone in Godfather III, “they pull me back in”. So here, throwing caution to the wind, are my predictions and thoughts ahead of the 2024 election, including my final poll of the campaign.

Details for tonight’s online Town Hall for our paying subscribers, who are invited to join me at 21.00-22.00/9-10pm BST tonight in our Zoom Town Hall are at the end of this e-mail so do leave questions in the comments for us to discuss live on election eve.

I will also be providing ongoing thoughts and analysis over the next 48 hours to our paying subscribers, in the form of audio notes given how quickly things will be moving. So do upgrade now if you want to be part of this historic event …