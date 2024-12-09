Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to 63,800 subscribers from 172 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint a month and access all the benefits: the full archive, Live with Matt discussions every Friday, exclusive posts, events, the ability to leave comments, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain. Follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Founded in 1957, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is one of the largest car rental companies in the world, with over 9,500 locations in nearly 100 countries. It also happens to be the largest car rental company here in the UK. Which is exactly why I was intrigued when I received an email from a whistleblower within the UK division.

The whistleblower has asked to remain anonymous, citing fears regarding Enterprise’s “feral legal team” that would be waiting to pounce. I was further told:

“The US corporation pushes woke onto its long-suffering UK employees. It's also having to shut our traps at work even at the most simple of businesses like car rental, while a clique of idiots in our HR teams mandate nonsensical language use and prioritise trans-identified customers and colleagues above all else. Can't we just come to work and rent out cars?”

I was then sent a variety of emails and documents that, crucially, had been sent by senior leaders to all UK employees. While you might have hoped that a company specialising in renting cars was more likely than others to be immune from the woke mind virus, I’m afraid to tell you this is not the case. Much like Jaguar’s breakdown, it appears that the car rental industry has also been ideologically captured.

As I worked my way through the leaked materials, they pivoted between the ridiculous and the dangerous.

Things began quite gentle. For example, Enterprise ran a ‘Bi Visibility Bake Off’, I presume on the assumption that bisexual people are not visible enough? The winning cake, of course a hugely important corporate occasion, was announced to all staff members, who were told that it “beautifully embodied the spirit of the event”.

Another email shared a ‘DEI Calendar’ with staff members, so they know when to celebrate “Omnisexual Visibility Day” or “Pansexual Pride Day”. So far, so expected. Much of this is now, unfortunately, standard in corporate life.

But the next document I opened was a guidance document for staff, entitled: ‘What’s in a pronoun’. This was more sinister, with staff told:

“Adding our pronouns to our email signatures, social media profiles and stating them at the start of meetings is a simple step cisgender people can take to enable those from the non-binary and transgender communities to feel more seen and recognised. We’d like to encourage you to do the same and on your social media profiles where you can”.

Labelling employees ‘cisgender’. Placing pressure on them to use gender pronouns. They even went on to state their desire that a “virtuous cycle” will take place. This is the very definition of the cult-like virtue signalling that, sadly, we’ve now come to expect from major corporations in our national life.

One of the most worrying documents is Enterprise’s ‘Transgender Toolkit, designed for “helping employees transition”. However, this isn’t ‘transition’ in the sense of transitioning to a job promotion or moving to different parts of the business. This is ‘transition’, as in “changing gender”.

From the outset, senior management make it clear that they will come down on staff members like a tonne of bricks if they are not ideologically compliant.

Particularly chilling is when they are warned that “there will be zero tolerance” for “purposely ignoring someone’s preferred pronouns”. Employees are forced to adhere to a set of beliefs on pain of punishment. This is abuse of power.

The policy document goes on to say that “all employees are permitted to utilise the facilities which align with their gender identity”, meaning that female staff members can expect to find men in their spaces.

And it isn’t just staff who are impacted by this.

Enterprise mandate that when communicating with customers, staff should “avoid using gender specific pronouns”. This suggests that your sex will not be acknowledged when dealing with Enterprise staff and gender-neutral pronouns will be forced upon you, whether you like it or not.

To add insult to injury, Enterprise includes a cartoon of the much-disgraced ‘Genderbread Person’, to further embed this ideological indoctrination.

Another email encourages staff to “celebrate international non-binary day”. They are linked to a page, which gives an explanation of the different colours of the “non-binary flag”, as well as definitions of words, such as “gender fluid”.

History is then re-written when Enterprise tells staff:

“You may believe non-binary is a new term that was created by millennials/Gen Z. However, the belief of more than 2 genders has been recorded as far back as 400BC to 200AD when Hijras – people in India who identified as beyond male or female – were referenced in ancient Hindu texts”.

There are even instructions for using ‘non-binary pronouns’, including ‘Ey/Em/Eirs’, ‘Ze/Hir/Hirs’ and —a new one for me— Co/Co/Co’s.

According to Enterprise, the reflexive use of this pronoun is “Co citied (sic) coself”.

Complete and utter madness.

Even more vociferous is a new in-house magazine, sent to staff on a regular basis, called ‘Enterpride Magazine’. This is created in conjunction with internal ‘LGBT’+ staff networks, yet all employees are expected to read it.

There are some truly crazy things in here, especially considering that this is a workplace magazine.

There is a page of flags and identities, including that of “bear”. For those who think Enterprise are referring to the animal species, think again.

Instead, staff are told that a ‘bear’ is “a man with facial/body hair and a cuddly body”. How strange. How inappropriate.

They even have a flag for “lithromantic”, which refers to “a person only attracted to people who cannot or have not shown a responding interest”. This sounds like someone with attachment issues, rather than a unique ‘identity’.

The magazine also includes a “Pride Playlist” and a “Pride Book Club”.

For “fun”, it even includes a word-search, in which members of staff can try to find words such as ‘Diversity’, ‘Inclusive’ and ‘Equality’. It also has a crossword puzzle, where employees can seek to answer the (illiterate) question: “Who are the main focus in RuPaul’s Drag Race?”

Again, this is meant to be a workplace publication.

Even more controversial, is when Enterprise celebrate the ‘LGBTQ+’ athletes who won in the 2024 Olympics, and even include a photograph of male, Imane Khelif, holding up his goal medal, after winning in women’s boxing.

Why does Enterprise hold its female staff and customers in such contempt?

Elsewhere, Enterprise’s ‘Enterpride Toolkit, tells staff, falsely and ideologically, that “everyone has a gender identity”.

In a document entitled: ‘Gender vs sexuality: Understanding the difference’, Enterprise see fit to essentially erase the entire concept of sexuality, telling staff:

“Someone who identifies as male who is sexually attracted to someone who identifies as female would be heterosexual or straight, regardless of if those genders were assigned at birth or not”.

This suggests to staff members that they are straight, even if they are sexually attracted to someone of the same sex as them.

Finally, in ‘Tips for Transgender allies’, staff are warned: “Accept that if someone tells you they are transgender, they are”. Bizarrely, and clearly over-stepping the mark of what a car rental business should do, staff are told to “encourage schools … to have all-gender restroom options”. Why is this relevant to renting a car, exactly?

For my whistleblower and fellow colleagues at Enterprise, who are just trying to rent cars to customers, they are clearly forced to swallow this woke madness, day in, day out. Perhaps, the only thing that senior management will listen to is their bottom line. On that basis, I know where I won’t be getting my next car hire from …

