I am 43 years old. And I cannot recall a time in my life when I have been as depressed about the state of Britain and England —a country I love—as I am today.

Here are 5 things that happened in the last week alone, five things that when looked at together not only symbolise the ongoing decline of our country but point to the dark and difficult future that awaits us unless we urgently and radically change course.

First, in the political system, a group of governing Labour MPs, many of whom preside over severely disadvantaged neighbourhoods here in Britain, decided to instead spend their time lobbying for an airport in … Kashmir … to please their local Muslim constituents.

While many of these Labour MPs opposed the expansion of Heathrow airport here in Britain, they are now using their time to prioritise the expansion of air travel in Kashmir (which, interestingly, is the same part of the world where many of the Pakistani Muslim rape gangs come from).

What this reflects is the ongoing injection of a dark and dangerous sectarianism into British politics that was also reflected this week in the election of an ‘independent’ candidate at local elections who, like those independent Muslim candidates at the 2024 general election last year, campaigned not on issues central to Britain but instead … Gaza. What all this reflects, in other words, is how we are now heading, slowly but surely, toward a highly divisive model of sectarian politics that looks more at home in countries like Lebanon than here in Britain —politicians who are now openly putting sectarian interests ahead of our national interests.

Second, in the legal system, this week a remote, unelected, unaccountable and self-righteous ‘Sentencing Council’ refused a request from elected government ministers to change guidelines that will entrench a two-tier legal system, whereby people from racial, sexual and gender minorities will be treated more favourably than others when handing out prison sentences, thereby violating the principle that everybody in this country should be treated equally before the law.

Who wants to see this blatant bias in our legal system? Hardly anybody. According to a recent poll by YouGov, just 13% of Brits want to see judges take account of whether somebody belongs to a minority group when deciding what prison sentence to give them. In other words, the fringe, extremist minority on this issue is not the British public but the politicised, unelected, and unaccountable quangos and lawyers who are pushing this two-tier approach through in the face of public opposition.

Third, in the judicial system, this week police decided to arrest two parents whose only ‘offence’ was to complain about their local school in a WhatsApp group, with the Orwellian school and police authorities prioritising the ‘emotional safety’ of a few fragile teachers over the need to uphold free speech and individual liberty in this country. As I wrote yesterday, what this specific case symbolises is a much broader attack on our free speech, free expression and democracy that is further reflected in the continuing expansion of hate laws, censorship, new definitions of contested terms like “Islamophobia”, and the steady expansion of terms like “far right”, “extremism”, and “hate” well beyond their original meaning to essentially shut down and stigmatise alternative viewpoints.

Fourth, in the immigration system, meanwhile, we also learned this week that some 6,000 illegal migrants have now arrived on our shores on small boats in the first three months of this year, 40% up on last year, with crossings happening every day this past week, taking the total since 2018 to a shocking 157,000 illegal migrants.

As we outline in detail in this newsletter, which now seems to be one of the only places that is actually telling people the truth about what is going on, this is costing struggling British taxpayers upwards of £7 BILLION a year. This crisis is not only violating our laws but is throwing full light on the total incompetence and inability of our politicians and the UK state to control our own borders, keep our own people safe, and maintain our status as a sovereign nation with territorial integrity.

And, fifth, in the economy, this week we also learned that our hapless rulers in Westminster are now more interested in helping foreign nationals and illegal migrants than their own people, with a Spring Statement from the Chancellor confirming they are more focused on slashing welfare and support for British pensioners, workers, and farmers, who come from these islands, whose ancestors have contributed to these islands over generations, than they are on slashing the BILLIONS these same British taxpayers are being forced to spend subsidising foreigners, illegal migrants, foreign criminals, our broken asylum system, and foreign aid which is still being used to support the likes of eco-farms in Nepal, obese children in China, and LGBT campaigns overseas.

Sorry, but enough is enough.

The people in power, the people who are presiding over these disastrous decisions, really need to start thinking about where all this is taking our society and us, where all this is pushing us as a people and a nation.

Because it seems increasingly clear to me at least that the eventual destination will be a very dangerous, dark and divided country indeed —a place that will not look like Britain or England as we currently know them in any recognisable sense at all.

What these events underline, furthermore, is how there is now a total lack of strong and responsible leadership in this country —strong leaders who grasp and defend the fact that our country, our home, has always been one that prioritises individual liberty and freedom over tyranny, equality before the law, a sense of fairness, an expectation that everybody will adhere to and uphold the law of the land, a commitment to manageable rather than extreme levels of demographic and social change, and institutions that protect rather than repudiate and destroy our civic culture, history and sense of collective memory.

For all these reasons, we need to change course —now. We need to urgently and radically change the direction of travel in this country. We need to reassert the voice and values of the forgotten majority against an increasingly out-of-touch, insular, and extreme elite minority. And as these five events, these five symbols, underline, we urgently need to start reforming the entire political, legal, judicial and economic system before it’s too late.

Because unless we do then I for one genuinely believe we are heading into a very dark and difficult future indeed.

Sometimes, you don’t need books or essays to tell you what’s happening in your own country; you just need to look around you at what’s happening from one week to the next and start connecting the dots …

