Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 94,000 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

If you ever wanted proof that Britain’s political class has completely lost control of the immigration system, then look no further than the latest ‘policy’ from Labour.

Under plans released at the end of last week by Labour’s supposedly ‘hard-line’ minister Shabana Mahmood, the government is considering paying families of failed asylum-seekers up to £40,000 to return voluntarily to their countries of origin.

Yes, you read that correctly. £40,000.

People who enter Britain, who claim asylum, and have their claim rejected, who are found to have no legal right to remain in Britain, could now be handed a payout worth tens of thousands of pounds in exchange for leaving the country.

This is not satire.

This is Labour’s proposed response to the immigration crisis.

And the most astonishing thing about it is that nobody in government seems to realise what this will actually do.

Because once you step back and think through the incentives, the consequences become painfully obvious and the implications are more serious than people realise.

This proposal will not solve Britain’s asylum crisis.

It will make it dramatically worse.

Not only will it create one of the most powerful pull factors we have seen in years — effectively advertising to the world that Britain may pay tens of thousands of pounds to people whose asylum claims fail — but it also reveals something deeper about the way our political class now approaches immigration.