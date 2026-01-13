Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 91,600 subscribers from 183 countries. Inner Circle and Paid subscribers get access to all posts, the entire archive, events, comments, and help us spread our message. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook. We will always tell you the truth.

Something is going badly wrong inside Britain’s education system — and the warning signs are no longer subtle.

Today, Britain’s newspapers are filled with an astonishing revelation. A Jewish (Labour) Member of Parliament, Damien Egan, was effectively barred from visiting a secondary school in his own constituency of Bristol North East.

The reason?

A campaign by pro-Palestinian teachers and activists, reportedly supported by members of the National Education Union (NEU), argued his presence would be “unsafe” because of Egan’s views on Israel.

He is vice-chair of Labour Friends of Israel.

The local Palestine Solidarity Campaign celebrated the cancellation as a “victory” and declared that politicians who support Israel are “not welcome in our schools”.

Pause on that for a moment.

A democratically elected Member of Parliament has been prevented from visiting a school in his own constituency— not because of any serious security threats or criminal behaviour but because his views happen to offend a group of radicalised activists and teachers.

Labour’s Communities Secretary Steve Reed is right to describe the shocking incident as an “absolute outrage”. But outrage is not enough.

Because this episode is not an isolated incident. It is a symptom of a much deeper structural problem within our country’s educational system.

The teaching profession, as most parents will know, has become woefully out-of-touch with the rest of Britain — increasingly comfortable imposing ideological dogma on our taxpayer-funded schools (and universities) from the top down.

This is not just an opinion —we now have hard data to back this up.

According to a bombshell new survey of Britain’s teachers, some 82% of the people who are teaching our children in schools align themselves with the Liberal Left.

Only 16% support the Conservatives or Reform.

In other words, while about half of all Brits currently support right-wing parties in the opinion polls, only about one in eight teachers do. They are in a world of their own.

The most popular party among teachers? The Greens, on 37%, followed by Labour on 29%, and then the Liberal Democrats, on 11%.

In other words, the most popular party among teachers happens to be the party that is calling for open borders, the legalisation of drugs, wealth taxes, and thinks a “genocide” is taking place in the Middle East — though happens to be much less vocal about what is currently unfolding in Iran.

All of this matters — a lot. Teachers are not just another occupational group. They shape the values, assumptions, and worldview of our children, the next generation.

When a profession becomes so heavily skewed in only one ideological direction, it raises unavoidable questions about what children are being exposed to in the classroom, and which views are being excluded.

For years, critics like me were told that these concerns were exaggerated. Teachers, we were told, time and time again, were politically neutral professionals. Yes, they might lean to the left but politics stayed outside the school gates.

But recent events, like this one, tell a very different story.

The NEU has already been caught coaching its members on how to bring the “Palestinian struggle” into schools. Legal groups have warned that such activism risks breaching long-standing rules on political neutrality in education.

And now we see activist teachers celebrating the exclusion of a Jewish MP from a school — framing it as “safeguarding”, as if this is somehow in the best interests of the children.

This not safeguarding. It is ideological gatekeeping. And it fits a broader pattern that we are now seeing across Britain’s institutions.

Public sector professions — education, academia, parts of the civil service — are increasingly dominated by a narrow, activist-left worldview that bears little resemblance to the values and priorities of the wider electorate.

As I have already shown, some three-quarters of all people who work in Britain’s taxpayer-funded public institutions now lean to the political left.

This is unsustainable. It is fuelling a growing democratic imbalance because people are not idiots —they can see what is happening in the institution they are bankrolling.

A relatively small, highly mobilised ideological minority gains disproportionate influence over institutions that are supposed to serve everyone. Dissenting views are not debated — they are treated as dangerous, illegitimate, or “harmful”.

Supporters of the NEU, of course, will argue that teachers are underpaid, overworked, and struggling with declining wellbeing. Much of that is true.

But legitimate grievances do not justify turning schools into political madrassas, or deciding which democratically elected representatives are acceptable based on what they happen to think about events in the Middle East.

The language used by local campaigners — “victory”, “not welcome”, “genocidal support” — also reveals a mindset in which political disagreement is being repackaged in front of our children as moral contamination. Once you accept this logic, exclusion becomes justified, and censorship becomes virtuous.

This is how democratic norms erode — not through dramatic coups, but through thousands of small decisions like this one, made by activists who believe they are on the “right side of history” when they are only destroying our education system.

The uncomfortable truth is this: Britain’s schools have now fully drifted away from the society they are meant to serve. When teachers’ unions are overwhelmingly dominated by views far outside the mainstream, and when those views are actively enforced inside taxpayer-funded public institutions, public trust will inevitably collapse.

Most parents do not want schools to function as ideological filtering mechanisms. Most parents do not want to visit their local schools and be bombarded with radical woke propaganda from one room to the next.

They want their children to be taught to think critically, to be exposed to different views, and to be prepared for life in a pluralistic democracy where, guess what, people do actually disagree with one another.

Blocking MPs from schools because of their beliefs is the opposite of that mission.

If this trajectory continues — if ideological conformity is normalised inside Britain’s schools — then Britain will continue to face generations of young people who have been raised not in open, democratic debate, but in an authoritarian monoculture —a stifling regime of censorship where only pre-approved views are allowed.

Once that happens, restoring democratic balance will become far harder than preventing its loss. And it will be our children, more than anybody else, who will suffer as a result.

