Ever since England’s riots and protests erupted, I have consistently argued —here, here, and here— that they are not simply “far-right thuggery” but reflect a much deeper reservoir of public angst and anger over the policy of mass immigration.

Now, based on brand new polling, just released we have our first look at what ordinary British people think about these watershed events —what they think is responsible, whether they sympathise with protestors, and think they are justified.

And some of the results are, well, truly astonishing. They should serve as a reality check for Keir Starmer, the Labour government, and a surrounding elite class that has consistently tried to frame these events as merely representing the actions of an extremist, fringe minority of “far-right” thugs who “do not represent Britain”.

While the polling company YouGov have done all they can to downplay some of the key findings, the results paint a very different picture to what we are being told.

While it is true that very few British people say they have any sympathy at all for people causing unrest at the protests —only 8% do— a much larger 58% of British people say they have sympathy for people taking part in the protests peacefully.

The fact that nearly six in ten Brits voice sympathy in this way, which rises to nearly two-thirds of Conservatives and 83% of Reform voters, is truly remarkable. It suggests that while most ordinary people in this country reject violence and disorder, there is nonetheless something about these protests that has struck a chord with people.

And that’s not all.

Contrary to Keir Starmer’s and the elite narrative that the protests represent “far-right thuggery” that cannot be justified in any way at all, the polling tells a different story.

While only 12% of British people say the unrest at the protests is “completely” or “somewhat” justified, once again a much larger share, 42%, of all British adults think the surrounding protests are “completely” or “somewhat” justified, rising to 53% of Conservative Party voters and 84% of Reform party voters.

Furthermore, while only 7% of all British people say they openly support unrest at the protests, once again a much larger number voice support for the surrounding protests.

In fact, more than one in three Brits, 34%, say they support the protests, rising to 41% of the working-class, 43% of Conservative Party voters, and 81% of Reform voters.

Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, the new Labour government, and much of the elite class have spent recent days comforting themselves with the idea that the riots and protests “do not represent the real Britain”, and “do not represent the British people”.

But once again the picture is actually far more complicated.

It is certainly true that most ordinary Brits reject the notion that people causing unrest represent “most Britons”, a view only 12% of them hold. Overall, more than three-quarters of Brits reject the idea people causing unrest represent the country.

But what about the surrounding protests, about people taking part peacefully?

When asked whether people taking part in the protests peacefully “are representative of the views of most Britons”, the number of people who say these protestors represent the views of most Britons is larger than the number who say they do not.

Overall, 42% say peaceful protestors represent the view of most Britons, compared to 38% who say they do not. Half of all Conservative voters and more than eight in ten Reform party voters think the peaceful protestors represent “most Britons”.

And who do Brits hold responsible for causing unrest at the protests?

Well, while 88% blame rioters themselves, 86% blame social media, 74% blame “far-right groups”, 69% blame “news media”, 57% blame Tommy Robinson, and 47% blame Nigel Farage, I think it is very significant that more than two-thirds of all voters blame something else entirely —“immigration policy in recent years”.

In fact, 67% of all Brits think immigration policy in recent years has “a great deal” or “fair amount” of responsibility” for the unrest, rising to 71% of all men, 75% of the over-50s, 78% of Conservative Party voters, and 95% of Reform voters.

But, once again, the vast majority of Brits blame recent immigration policy —a point that Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and the Labour government, which remain firmly committed to the disastrous policy of mass immigration, would do well to reflect on.

It’s important to note, too, that most Brits firmly reject the notion that immigrants and asylum-seekers themselves are to blame, a view only 38% of people hold.

Rather, what we are seeing, as I’ve argued from the start, is a population that holds the recent policy of mass immigration directly responsible for these events —a policy that’s been promoted by both the established Left and Right in recent years.

And remember, while large numbers of people are also blaming “far-right groups”, Nigel Farage, and Tommy Robinson, the blunt reality is that these movements and figures would not have anywhere near the amount of support and attention they have today were it not for the establishment’s long line of failures on mass immigration.

The failure to lower mass immigration. The failure to control our broken borders. The failure to deliver a model of multiculturalism and integration that actually works. The failure to treat those who hold different views with the respect they deserve.

Nor would public concern about this issue be rocketing.

Another thing we learned from polling, today, is that immigration is now back to being the MOST important issue in British politics for the first time since … 2016, when a sharp increase in public concern helped pave the way for the vote for Brexit.

Public concern about immigration has just jumped 10-points since July, putting it at the top of the list, even ahead of the economy, while crime has jumped 19-points.

It is this toxic cocktail of issues, immigration, crime, and a deteriorating, sluggish economy, that now poses such a challenge for Starmer’s Labour —a cocktail that owes much to the illegal migration crisis, spiralling legal migration, and now mass disorder.

What we’re seeing, then, is a country that is completely zoomed in on an issue everybody is talking about but few politicians appear willing to address and which, for reasons I outline here, is going to get a lot worse over the next five years.

And when it comes to the riots and the protests, what we’re also seeing —which is why this moment is so significant— is not only a population that rejects violence and unrest but one that is actually voicing significant levels of support and sympathy for the underlying protest sentiment around immigration, as well as a belief, held by many, that this protest, so long as it remains peaceful, is in some way justifiable.

And it is that, more than anything, that Keir Starmer, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, and the Labour government need to urgently take on board. Given that the polling also suggests that not even one in three people think Keir Starmer is managing this moment “well”, he will need to change course —and change course quickly.

Keir Starmer and Labour need to speak directly to the country, they need to accept that our broken policy of mass immigration lies at the root of all this, and they need to dramatically change direction. They need to row back on their further liberalisation of the immigration system and they need to accept that mass immigration must end.

Otherwise what began as a few protests could soon spiral into a far more significant and sustainable movement against mass immigration —and one that a rather large number of people would consider supporting.

