Credit: John Boaz, the New Statesman

Conservative Member of Parliament Danny Kruger has just defected to Reform UK, bringing Nigel Farage and his party another seat in parliament and a major boost.

But this is no ordinary defection, if there ever was such a thing.

Danny Kruger is an intellectual heavyweight, somebody who stands firmly in the Scrutonian tradition of conservative thought.

He is taken seriously across Westminster, including by his opponents. He is seen as a man of integrity and courage. He has written impressively about politics, including authoring the well-respected book Covenant, in which he rejects a politics based upon individualism, social chaos, and narcissism and argues that we need to get back to the three words that now underpin Reform’s revolt —family, community, country.

Recently, symbolically, Kruger stood almost alone in the House of Commons to deliver one of the finest speeches of our time, setting out our nation’s remarkable cultural and spiritual inheritance and warning against the looming loss of these things.

And for these reasons, I would argue, he is also completely aligned with the self-described People’s Army and its foundational principles, including the return of popular sovereignty, national preference, and renewing the social contract.

Kruger is especially critical of radical ‘woke’ progressivism and the liberal consensus, going much further than his former Tory colleagues in his (correct) critique of these ideas. He is also …