Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,900 subscribers from 169 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Getty Images

Support Matt's Work

“Who do you support, Matt? Kemi Badenoch or Robert Jenrick?” It’s a question I’m asked a lot at the moment as the Conservative Party gears up, next week, to make one of the most consequential decisions in its history.

And there’s no doubt that it’s an enormous decision for a party that remains on life support. Despite benefitting from a unique ‘realignment’ after the Brexit vote, in 2016, a global shift that might yet return their Republican cousins to power next month, the British Tories today look philosophically, ideologically, and electorally lost.

They no longer seem to know who they are, what they believe, who has been voting for them and, as the result of the 2024 election underlined, why millions of people have since abandoned them. So, who has what it takes to reverse not just the party’s but the country’s unavoidable decline? Well, here’s my answer.

Neither of them. None of them. I do not support or trust any of the leadership candidates because, deep down, I do not trust the Tory party. How could you? How could you trust a party that has consistently, systematically even, prioritised its own interests over the interests of the British people and the country we love?

I mean, look at the record.

A party which completely hollowed out our once great nation by putting Tony Blair’s disastrous and extreme policy of mass immigration on steroids, sending the annual rate of net migration from 240,000 in 2010 to nearly 700,000 today, not least so that the Tory elite class can feel good about itself while Tory donors can get cheap migrant labour at the expense of British workers and our country’s prosperity.

A party which didn’t just mislead but lied, repeatedly, to the country, promising the kind of high-skill but also lower level of immigration which drives prosperity and social cohesion only to deliver, instead, masses of low-skill, low-wage immigration from outside Europe, which is not only making us poorer but creating a low-trust, highly segregated, and culturally divided nation, a dark and depressing reality which simply became impossible to ignore after the October 7th attacks.

How, too, are we supposed to trust anybody who leads a party which talked endlessly about ‘taking back control’ and building a self-governing, sovereign nation but could not even protect our own people, which lost control of the borders and just kind of shrugged its shoulders, refusing to do what needs to be done to stop 140,000 illegal migrants breaking our laws, including an alarmingly large number who went on to murder, rape, and assault British people while also costing them, so far, £18 billion.

Support Matt's Voice

A party which from one conference to another, one speech to another, complains endlessly about the legacy of Blairite laws --from the Human Rights Act, which is partly why we cannot control our borders, to the Equality Act, which is why progressive woke illiberalism is now hijacking our public institutions—but when given majorities in both 2015 and 2019 refused to reform, replace, and repeal laws that have changed the very foundation of our national community.

Sorry, but am I being asked to endorse a party that repeatedly failed to roll back an activist legal system which now routinely uses judicial reviews to thwart the interests of the British people, using things like the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and Human Rights Act to block the removal of dangerous foreign criminals, or enable Muslim campaigners to take brave teachers like Katharine Birbalsingh, from Michaela Free School, to court to try and overturn a school prayer ban (and think, for a moment, how these same laws will likely be used as Britain continues to experience the largest increase in the absolute number of Muslims of any European nation)?

Am I being asked to lend credence to a party that either through sheer incompetence or ideological cowardice spent the last decade even funding the left-wing charity industrial complex that openly works against the interests of the British people, such as by campaigning for open borders or branding everything to the right of Dominic Grieve as ‘far-right’, while the Tories simultaneously threw their own people, such as Sir Roger Scruton, under the bus? Are you seriously asking me to endorse this?

A party which says it cares deeply about economic and cultural freedom but which, when given the chance, imposed not just one but a series of disastrous lockdowns, the Online Safety Bill, helped mainstream woke orthodoxy, sent the tax burden to the highest level since 1948, and corporation tax above the European and global average? A party which sent our national debt spiralling into the stratosphere, with debt-to-GDP surging from 65% in 2010 to 98% this year, while presiding over an explosion of welfare spending, from £65 billion in 2010 to around £91 billion today? Is this the party you are asking me to endorse?

And I can’t help notice but aren’t many of the same Tories who are in parliament today, rallying around Badenoch and Jenrick, telling us their party will change, the same ones who consistently failed to call out and address things that touch on the very question of what it means to be a national community —like protecting our children from Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs, protecting the rights of women from radical gender ideology, addressing the collapsing birth-rate among the British population, and stopping the degradation and repudiation of our national culture by unBritish, anti-Western woke dogma. Where, exactly, have the Tories been during these debates? Because I don’t remember seeing them.

What I have seen, instead, are lots of establishment Tories who rather like embracing the language and politics of the progressive left, by either refusing to talk about these issues or deriding them, alongside the likes of Lisa Nandy and David Lammy, as ‘culture wars’, as if the foundations of our civilisation are an embarrassing, pointless distraction. As writer Henry George notes, the blunt reality is that throughout the last two decades the Tories have been more ‘progressivism driving the speed limit’ than a party that’s serious about protecting our distinctive history, identity, and culture. Why would anybody who cares about our nation, our home, endorse more of this?

Support Matt's Work

Why on earth would anybody get behind a party which, at its last major gathering before the 2024 election, when it looked out at the enormous problems facing our nation, the ‘civilisational moment’ that we find ourselves in, concluded that its priority was to ban smoking, scrap a high-speed rail line, and reform A-levels?

I mean, are we seriously being asked to believe that the Tory party, whose MPs now lean even further to the cultural left than they did before the 2024 election, and much further to the left than the average voter, is now suddenly capable of addressing the crisis that now confronts our once great nation —a crisis that is chiefly being driven by mass immigration, rapid demographic change, and a deep cultural malaise?

Are we meant to believe that a Tory party that’s once again utterly toxic across blue-collar Britain, from the northern heartlands to Wales where it’s Reform, not the Conservative Party, that’s now the main opposition to Labour, will suddenly be capable of building a winning coalition among the very people it just betrayed?

And are we seriously being asked to believe that a major change to the zeitgeist will come from a Tory party in which some of its own activists just announced they cannot even bring themselves to endorse the final two leadership candidates because they’re ‘too right-wing’, and which only a few weeks ago tried to convince us that the answer to this moment of national crisis is James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat?

Sorry, but no.

No. No. No.

I’m sure that Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are good people with a few good ideas, though I have reservations about both. Badenoch, like the Tory elite class, I suspect, is much more comfortable with mass immigration than she lets on, refuses to unequivocally commit to leaving the ECHR, and has not only supported aspects of the woke regime but has shown herself more than willing to indulge it.

I also think the times we’re in demand more than “I am an engineer” and platitudes like ‘renewal’ and ‘change the system’. How? When? In what way? If you’re asking me to ignore the glaring lack of detail and take yet another leap of faith by trusting a Tory party that’s shown itself to be utterly untrustworthy then, sorry, but no. We’re well past that point.

And while Robert Jenrick is right to call to leave the ECHR, slash legal immigration and get tougher on Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs, the most hideous symbol of how multiculturalism is failing, all of which I’ve called for on this Substack, much of this flies in the face of what the former Cameroon was saying only a few years ago.

My concern about Jenrick, who was pulled into politics by David Cameron —another Tory who promised the world to try and fend off a people’s revolt— is that until very recently he was clearly comfortable with the elite consensus, voting to Remain in the European Union, support Theresa May’s soft Brexit, endorse Rishi Sunak, twice, to become leader, and more recently chasing after support from … Penny Mordaunt.

I’m open to people changing their mind (after all, I have) but are these the signs of somebody who really, seriously, wants to fundamentally change the direction of the country, or is all this just the same Cameron playbook to try and shore up the Tories right flank before pressing on with business as usual? Who knows. What I do know is that the stakes right now are just too high for another ‘who knows’.

But my much bigger concern, as I say, is not the candidates but the party. Given that the Tory party and its surrounding ecosystem of friendly columnists, editors, and donors remains dominated by the same status-obsessed, virtue-signalling Tory elite class, the very people who look down on the things we need to do right now —slash immigration, leave anything that’s stopping us from controlling our own borders, oppose woke ideology, root out Islamism—I really don’t think it matters who becomes leader. When you’re leading a party that thinks this way, that looks at much of this as ‘low-status’ politics, then what’s the difference?

The Tories might change their leader but their organisation remains dominated by people who have no serious interest in overturning the elite consensus in this country because so many of them helped build this consensus in the first place, or want to feel good about themselves and so avoid anything that might rattle the groupthink in SW1.

This is why, in my mind at least, you can only ever count on the Tories to manage the decline of our country, not usher in the kind of radical, sweeping change that is required to save it. If doing the same thing over and over again while expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity then voting Tory over and over again while expecting a different party is much the same.

Which is why I’m really not that interested at all in this leadership contest, a contest that will likely see the Tory party tinker around the edges before once again plodding off in the same dismal direction. I realise now, while writing this, that I have so little interest in this contest because the Tory party has shown so little interest in representing and respecting the country that I love. In the end, it will offer no radical alternative. It will not lead us to a better destination. It will not change the fundamentals. It will just be more of the same, albeit with somebody different on top.

Founding and Paid subscribers can join Matt Live to discuss and debate these issues, on the Substack App, every Friday at 12-1pm. Upgrade to join our community of active supporters, get all these benefits, and help support our work, our team, and outreach. Thanks, Matt

Upgrade now

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 57,900 subscribers from 169 countries and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then become a paid supporter for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month and access all the benefits: the full archive, join Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, polling, the ability to leave comments and join the debate, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also follow Matt on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.