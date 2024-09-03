Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 51,700 subscribers from 164 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter/X

Welcome back to school, work, or parliament. I hope you had a relaxing summer. I know I didn’t. A general election. The arrival of a radical Labour government. The eruption of riots and protests on Britain’s streets. The expansion of our Substack community. And planning our first major documentary (more soon —but trust me, you’re going to love it). It’s all kept us very busy indeed.

Which is why I wanted to write today.

Over the summer, we’ve attracted a LOT of new readers. At the start of summer, we had 35,000 readers from 150 countries. Today, we have close to 52,000 readers from 166 countries. We are growing very quickly. This is what our growth rate looks like:

For this reason, I wanted to write to welcome our new joiners —welcome!—and familiarise them with our most widely read content. Not least because this platform is in many ways an ongoing conversation —an ongoing conversation among our supporters, an ongoing conversation about the state of our country, an ongoing conversation about the state of the West.

So, if you’ve not yet had a chance to jump into our most viral content now’s your chance. Here are our top five most read pieces to date, all of which have been read by hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people, and all of which give you a strong sense of the issues that concern us …

