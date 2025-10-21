Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 87,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

People who care about the restoration of common sense in the United Kingdom, and indeed across the West, have just scored another win.

Last year, this newsletter broke rank with the dreary consensus in Westminster on yet another issue by openly calling for the abolition of so-called ‘non-crime hate incidents’ —completely unnecessary, deeply Orwellian, ‘hate’ laws that are used by left-leaning, taxpayer-funded institutions to control what we can, and cannot, say.

And now, the London Metropolitan Police, no less, has just confirmed it will no longer investigate ‘non-crime hate incidents’ so that police officers can ‘focus on matters that meet the threshold for criminal investigations’.

Read between the lines —even the police are utterly sick and tired of wasting their time by having to police our speech and tweets, instead of our streets.

It is a major blow against those who are engaged in the much broader attack on free speech and free expression in this country —who are using speech codes, hate laws, online censorship, and now Digital ID to try and control the people, shut down dissent, and narrow the parameters of the national conversation.

If police forces are openly rebelling against a policy then it is only a matter of time until that policy collapses —which appears especially likely if a Reform-led government takes charge of the country and restores genuine free speech.

And another announcement this week also points to the reassertion of common sense.

Yesterday, it was announced the Labour government is ‘softening’ its proposed definition of ‘Islamophobia’, which, as I’ve repeatedly warned (see here, here, and here) will be used to try and control what we can say about Islam.

Let’s be clear —there should be no definition of ‘Islamophobia’ at all —this will be used to shut down serious debate about the religion and its associated practices, inevitably becoming a blasphemy law through the back door.

But, clearly, thanks to widespread public opposition, including the letter-writing campaign we helped organise, the Labour government is seriously rattled.

These wins join several other victories (see here, here, and here) for common sense in recent months, and reflect just how in touch with the new zeitgeist this newsletter is.

Make no mistake —we are at the very epicentre, the very forefront, of the sweeping political changes underway, the dramatic shifting of the Overton Window.

Which is no doubt why, yesterday, we passed another milestone.

There are now more than 87,000 of you reading and sharing our content on a daily basis, not only pushing us past another milestone but making us one of the most widely read, influential, and independent counter-cultural newsletters in Europe.

