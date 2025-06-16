Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 80,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Members of a Rochdale grooming gang on trial June 2025

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how people like us —people who are openly critical of the political consensus in Western nations—are now winning the argument.

From increasing public opposition to mass immigration to growing public demands that the state release information and be honest with people about how these policies are transforming nations, many of the arguments we have been making —week in, week out— are now going mainstream.

While the people who rule over us would like you to think you represent little more than a fringe minority, in reality it’s the other way around. It is the elite class who are increasingly adrift from the people we work hard to represent: the forgotten majority.

And if you want another example of this then just look at what happened in Britain, yesterday. Finally, after relentless public and political pressure —pressure we helped apply—Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, and a remarkably unpopular Labour government have been forced to commit to a national inquiry into the rape gangs.

What this means is that the British people will now, finally, have a dedicated, national, statutory inquiry into what many people consider to be the most horrific scandal in our entire history –the systematic mass rape and sexual abuse of vulnerable, white working-class children, predominantly by men of Pakistani Muslim origin.

The immediate trigger for this is the conclusion of a new report, commissioned by Labour, back in January, in response to the intense global debate about the scandal that was sparked by Elon Musk.

Released this week, the review by Baroness Casey will not only call for an inquiry but will also, according to media reports, draw an “explicit link” between the rape gangs and Pakistani Muslim men, the illegal migration crisis and the sexual assault of British girls, and say victims were “institutionally ignored for fear of racism”.

But while Casey’s review will give Keir Starmer political cover for holding the inquiry, in reality everybody in Britain knows that Labour’s sudden U-turn owes much more to a sustained campaign of pressure —applied by the likes of Elon Musk, Reform UK, Nigel Farage, Rupert Lowe, a few renegade Tories, and many, many ordinary people who were just sick and tired of the blatant injustice and hypocrisy.

And, personally, when it comes to this campaign, I’m proud of the work we undertook, as a community, to keep this at the forefront of the national conversation.

Our viral pieces on the history of the rape gang scandal, the failure of legacy media to investigate it, the polling which revealed nearly eight in ten Brits back an inquiry, the utter absurdity of Keir Starmer and Labour MPs dismissing people who want to know the truth as “far right”, and the need for a much tougher response to members of the rape gangs were read by millions of people and shared by the likes of Elon Musk.

Clearly, it wasn’t all down to us but I do like to think this community of ours helped maintain pressure by informing people about the scandal, pointing out how out-of-touch Labour MPs are, and urging voters to write to their MPs, which many did.

So, what happens now? Well, now that Keir Starmer and Labour have committed to holding a national inquiry there is still a lot that could be said.

We could ask why it took Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper, Jess Phillips, and the Labour government so long to commit to exploring the mass rape of our children.

We could also ask why it took the Labour Party, a party founded to defend the working-class, so long to see what was immediately obvious to everybody else in this country —that all those white working-class girls who were abused and raped deserve the same truth and justice that would be instantly pursued were this scandal to have involved any minority group in British society.

And we could also ask why so many Labour MPs, from Keir Starmer to Lucy Powell, alongside very prominent members of the supposedly truth-seeking media class, such as Emily Maitlis, were so quick to dismiss people who cared about this issue as “racist”, “far right”, “extremists”, and engaging in “dog-whistles” when, in reality, all those people wanted was truth and justice for children.

Indeed, even yesterday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves made clear Labour still does not understand the mood in the country by casually dismissing the “hurt feelings” of all those people the party has consistently and very publicly insulted.

But you know what? I don’t want to talk about any of that today, not just because of how these people will inevitably be judged in the history books but because, with Labour having committed to an inquiry, far more important things are about to unfold.

Make no mistake. The now forthcoming inquiry into the rape gangs will become a crucial, watershed moment in British politics with huge, long-lasting implications.

As journalist Charlie Peters, who has done more than most to investigate the scandal, said yesterday, in the first instance it will throw light into a lot of corners the elite class in this country would rather remain hidden in the dark.

“Tonight will be sleepless for the many, many people who failed to act over the systematic exploitation of girls by abuse gangs across Britain”, noted Peters. “For the first time, they face being dragged before a judge to tell the whole truth about their actions, or lack thereof. Tick tock”.

But the inquiry will also come to represent a line in the sand not just in regard to the scandal itself but in terms of our much wider debate about the disastrous effects of mass immigration, the failure of multiculturalism, and the direction of Britain.

Why? Because after a full national inquiry, which will be watched intensely by a national and global audience, including people like us, nothing will ever be the same.

After the full horror and true scale of the rape gang scandal is unveiled, not just in a few towns but across the country, after hundreds (thousands?) of public officials are forced to give evidence and revealed to have been complicit in the mass rape of our children, after links between the rape gangs and political parties, politicians, local councils, police officers, and social workers are revealed for all to see, and after the harrowing testimony of victims is heard out in the open, there will be no going back.

Nobody, after this, will be able to say multiculturalism is working well in Britain and has been a success story. Nobody will be able to say mass immigration and its downstream effects have been an unalloyed good in the history of this country.

Nobody will be able to mutter utterly vacuous and meaningless platitudes, such as “diversity is our strength”, and expect people to take them seriously. Nobody will be able to say the institutions of this country, from police authorities to local councils and perhaps even the Labour Party have been working to prioritise the British people.

Nobody will be able to deny we have enormous, entrenched problems in this country with social segregation, religious-based clan networks, and cultural practices and beliefs that should have absolutely no place in Britain.

Nobody will be able to deny we have major problems with anti-White racism and a strain of thinking within Muslim communities or indeed Islam that enabled these “men” to target girls precisely because they are White and non-Muslim.

Nobody will ever listen to the elite class again when they try to warn people from looking into issues by berating them as “racists”, “far-right”, “misinformed bigots”, or, in the words of Labour MP Lucy Powell, people playing “dog-whistle politics”.

And nobody will be able to claim that the main story in our country, the main narrative that’s being pushed down on us by the elite class, is one of the white British majority “oppressing” vulnerable minorities when the opposite has been true.

No. The forthcoming rape gang inquiry, which will inevitably dominate the media and political agenda not just in this country but around the world, will blow apart many of the narratives that the elite class has been imposing on the rest of us for some time.

It will finally pull back the curtain. Because a ruling class that did all it could to downplay and deny the rape gang scandal, delay the pursuit of truth and justice for victims, and deride people like us who demanded an inquiry as “racists”, “far right”, and “extremists” is now heading for a reckoning —a reckoning that will completely upend and overturn how we think not only about this scandal but the country itself.

And that reckoning, in turn, may yet end up doing something else —pushing this country further away from the darkness and back into the light.

