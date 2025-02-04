Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to a community of 69,800 subscribers from 177 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything: the archive, Live with Matt each Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and most of all know that you’re supporting independent writers who are challenging the broken status-quo and giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Support Our Work

Hi, me again. We’ve just had yet another bombshell poll on British politics overnight which I do think is really significant for the reasons I set out below. Here’s a brief note for our most committed supporters on what I think matters behind the headline numbers, why it supports my theory that British politics is now being fundamentally ‘realigned’, and why the British Tories really are in very serious trouble … !

Upgrade to Access Everything