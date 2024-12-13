Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 64,200 subscribers from 173 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint each month become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to everything —the full archive, Live with Matt every Friday, exclusive posts, events, discounts, leave comments, join the debate, and most of all know you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back against the grain and giving voice to millions. You can also join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Just before everybody disappears for the weekend —and before our annual Substack Christmas party tomorrow evening in the heart of Westminster— I wanted to share the latest bombshell poll in Britain, this time from reputable pollster Find Out Now.

Take a look for yourselves …

As I said previously, and predicted, what we are continuing to see is the ongoing ‘fragmentation’ of British politics, with a two-party system now morphing into a multi-party system.

Nigel Farage and Reform, furthermore, are not only inching ahead of the Tories but, as I pointed out on X, are now also more popular among everybody under the age of 65 and also men, while recruiting one in five people who voted Tory five months ago.

So, aside from there not being much if any evidence at all that Kemi Badenoch is dealing with the Tory’s Reform problem, what we can also see is Reform imposing itself on the established parties in a way we have not seen previously.

What might this mean at a general election?

Well, look, take all this with a big pinch of salt because there is no general election on the horizon anytime soon and mid-term polls are notoriously volatile.

But, that said, it’s worth noting two things.

Firstly, were these numbers to remain consistent then, amid a very messy hung parliament, Reform would rocket from five seats to around 90 seats.

They’d hold not only their existing five seats but make deep inroads into a big chunk of Labour-held territory across Derbyshire, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Wales, and Yorkshire, while making further gains at the expense of the Tories, and in some cases Labour too, in places like Essex, Hampshire, Kent, and Lincolnshire.

Reform vote 2024

This reflects the ‘two-flank strategy’ I’ve been talking about for some time, and is the easiest and most effective way for Reform, which has a demographically and ideologically distinctive electorate, to breakthrough in a major way.

Second, while this would not be enough, clearly, for Reform to achieve its ambition of taking power in 2029 it is worth remembering that all this —the 10-point average increase in support for Reform in the opinion polls since the 2024 general election, the arrival of major donors, the recruitment of 100,000-plus members, the defections—has all happened in the space of only five months.

And it’s only happened, I would argue, because of something else —the record rate of ‘volatility’ in the British political system, which basically means anything is possible between today and 2019.

As the British Election Study team have shown (below), over the last decade, record numbers of people have been switching their vote from one party to the next, from one election to the next, and in the largest numbers on record.

The old tribal allegiances (my Dad voted Labour, his Dad voted Labour, etc.) are gone; what’s emerged in their place is a politics that’s far more fluid, chaotic, volatile, and unpredictable than in the past, which really does matter.

Rates of ‘volatility’ in British politics, 1966-2024

This, among the rise of powerful new issues like mass immigration and the collapse of our borders, is why I’m just very sceptical of the claim that ‘people will just go back to the old parties’, or ‘Reform is just a flash-in-the-pan’.

I don’t find this convincing.

What we are witnessing, instead, is the ongoing rise of a demographically and ideologically coherent political movement which has a long history of campaigning in specific parts of the country, a charismatic leader, ownership over salient issues, and rapidly rising amounts of money and manpower.

I just see things very differently and having got a lot of things right over the last fifteen years —the rise of UKIP, Brexit, the 2019 realignment, Trump 2—I’m going to trust my gut once again on this one and say this is only the beginning.

So, could Nigel Farage and Reform cause a major political earthquake in 2029? Columnists and establishment politicians will say no. But in my mind, with these rates of volatility and churn in the system, and given what has happened in only five months since the general election, anything is possible …

