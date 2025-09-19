Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

But, look, if you ever needed a reminder of the critical importance of the work we do through this newsletter —pushing back against the decline of our nations—then just look at the shocking events this week.

While President Trump rightly warned, during his second state visit to the UK this week, that illegal migration is ‘destroying nations’, and said he ‘would send in the military’ were he in charge of the spiralling crisis in the UK, our hapless Labour Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who has completely lost control of the borders, was reduced to waffling and gaslighting his way through the state visit.

Even more shockingly, on the same day the British people discovered an Egyptian asylum-seeker who raped a woman in London’s Hyde Park is also a convicted Islamist terrorist who was staying in a four-star Hilton Hotel, paid for by British taxpayers, Labour’s new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, was dropping social media videos as if she had personally just assassinated Osama Bin Laden having managed to remove … one … yes, one illegal migrant from the country.

And then, astonishingly, in the same week that saw Keir Starmer reassure President Trump that “we in the UK have always had free speech”, the police visited a woman who is battling stage-four cancer to demand she apologise for something she wrote on Facebook, otherwise she would be hauled off to the police station.

And on top of all that, on top of a string of events and stories that have left us all feeling as though we have now fully entered the Twilight Zone, we also learned several other astonishing facts that underline the sheer scale of Britain’s decline.

Like the fact our Labour government, this week, just voted to change sentencing laws that will see rapists and paedophiles –including those who pay children under-13 for sex, who rape children, and who create indecent images of children--released from prison early, after serving only one-third of their sentence. Seriously.

Like the fact Labour Ministers are now standing up in the House of Commons to proclaim Islamic Sharia courts, which violate our tradition of separating church and state, are now, according to our Labour government, part of “what makes us British”.

Like the fact that, today, we learn that last month the UK government was forced borrow £18 BILLION to cover the growing gulf between taxes and spending, which is the highest for five years, since the Covid pandemic.

Like the fact that since April alone, the UK has “spent” an eye-watering £50 BILLION just servicing our national debt –just paying off the interest on our country’s credit card before you even get to health, schools, military, police, and more.

Like the fact it was just revealed people in the UK who are not working and on welfare can claim on an income of £25,000 --which is MORE than the £22,500 earned by workers, after tax, on the national living wage. In which case, why work?

Like the fact the Office for National Statistics just revealed the average home in London is no longer affordable for any household income group, while nobody in Westminster is even willing to discuss what might be fuelling house prices and rents.

Like the fact Net Zero lunacy is now forecast, according to energy experts, to add yet another £100 to the average household energy bill from April onwards.

Like the fact, underlined by a shocking new chart from a UK government report, that historically unprecedented migration into the UK from outside Europe is continuing to make the country unrecognisable (look at the chart below -the red is immigration into the UK from outside European nations).

Like the fact Sadiq Khan’s Transport for London officials have just been found out to have been suppressing taxpayer-funded research that found ‘Low Traffic Neighbourhoods’, another extreme Net Zero measure, do NOT reduce the use of cars –yet officials worked overtime to try and bury the report from citizens.

Like the fact we are only now discovering, after Keir Starmer, Yvette Cooper and the Labour Party consistently sought to block a rape gang inquiry, that a senior police officer from West Yorkshire deliberately blocked attempts to investigate rape gangs operating at a children’s home in Bradford.

Like the fact, according to new research from the Policy Exchange think-tank, the British people are having to pay £252 MILLION to cover medical treatments and costs for foreign citizens that were never paid.

All this, in a word, is insane.

It is outrageous.

It is absurd.

It is making a mockery of the British people and our once great country.

Which is no doubt why, also this week, the Reform party surged to 34 per cent of the national vote while the two established parties, both Labour and the Tories, crashed to 16 per cent, which is the lowest ever vote for Labour in the history of polling.

And which is why, this week, thanks to your support, we have not only been informing millions of people about all these issues on social media, about what is really going on in their country, but I’ve also been on the road, giving talks to thousands of people in Newcastle, Wigan, Halifax, Southend, Bognor Regis, Hampshire, Sussex, and more.

In other words, this newsletter, this community, is now making a real difference in this country by not only telling people what is really going on but helping set the stage for one of the most serious and sustained pushbacks against the ruling class in this country’s history. The revolution, in short, is coming.

We, the members of this community, are at the very epicentre of a people’s revolt, a people’s crusade, to take back their country from a ruling class that no longer understands or even likes the country that surrounds it.

Which is also why, lastly, as we pass 85,000 readers –another big milestone

I hope you will consider our request and, as always, I thank you for reading and sharing. Have a good weekend and try not to feel down about the state of the country and indeed the West because if there is one clear message emerging from the polls and the people it is this —change is coming.

Best wishes, Matt and the Team.