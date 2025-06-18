Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 80,200 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then for the equivalent of buying us a pint become a paying supporter. Help us make a difference while gaining access to the full archive, exclusive posts, events, discounts, comments and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are pushing back. You can join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Last year, I asked an anonymous, right-leaning twenty-something member of Generation-Z to write a column on politics. That column went viral and subsequent pieces have become some of our most read. For that reason, I asked Anon Zoomer to keep writing on a semi-regular basis.

Since before I was born, white British people have been on a trajectory to becoming a minority within our own homeland by the end of this century.

This is not some sordid conspiracy or alarmist scaremongering. It is a well-established demographic fact that was even published in The Guardian back in 2000.

As explained then, this unprecedented demographic shift ‘would be the first time in history that a major indigenous population has voluntarily become a minority, rather than through war, famine or disease’.

The prediction a quarter-century ago was that it would take until the end of this century for the White British to become a minority.

But what the latest research by Professor Matt Goodwin suggests is this threshold will be passed much sooner than previously predicted, in the year 2063.

And White Britons under the age of 40, like me, will become a minority among their peers even earlier, around the year 2050, if not sooner, based on current trends.

For older generations, especially the Baby Boomers, 2063 may seem incredibly distant.

But for my generation - the Zoomers - it means we’ll become a minority in Britain before reaching retirement age.

The issue is therefore not abstract for us, but all too real. Unless something radical changes in British politics – and changes soon – then the Britain we will grow old in will simply look and feel nothing like the Britain we were born into, let alone the Britain that our ancestors would recognise.

It’s a trend that we’ve been aware of our whole lives and one that we are reminded of everyday just by looking around – yet it is also one that Britain’s elite class, the people who rule over us, refuse to acknowledge.

London, Birmingham, and Manchester are in fact already ‘majority-minority’ cities, with White Britons representing 36%, 43%, and 48% of those cities, respectively.

In London, just …

