Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martin Hodges's avatar
Martin Hodges
3m

This says it all and I wish anyone defending this government could be forced to read it. Thanks Matt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr's avatar
Dr
3m

I have never been on a demonstration. I am willing to do so now. I have had enough. I am not a plebian ruled by the so-called Elites. In a democracy, the future will be dictated by the silent majority.... noe the word MAJORITY.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Goodwin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture