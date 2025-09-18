Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 85,000 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook.

Dear Labour MPs, left-wingers, and progressives—

You are clearly struggling to make sense of three events.

The mass protests on the streets of London.

The spontaneous flying of the Union and St George’s flags up and down the country.

And the ongoing surge of public support for Reform, which is now, comfortably, number one in the polls.

London’s Labour Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has dismissed all this as a “rising tide of hatred”, as “dangerous”, and proclaimed “this is not who we are”.

Keir Starmer has taken to social media to claim “our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and vision”, and, a few days later, that “we must choose patriotic national renewal over decline and toxic division every time”.

Meanwhile, Labour MPs are reportedly “panicking” about the ongoing rise of Reform and the very real prospect of Prime Minister Nigel Farage, while countless left-wing podcasters, columnists, and BBC-types are openly catastrophising about what they say is the rise of the “far-right” and even “fascism”, terms that have been stretched so far they have today become largely meaningless.

But here’s the question I would like to ask all those people today.

What did you expect?

Seriously. What on earth did you expect the British and the English people to do?

What did you think would happen when you have consistently refused to fix our country’s broken borders, allowing more unvetted illegal migrants into the country than we currently have people serving in the British armed forces?

What did you think would happen when, instead of detaining people who are openly breaking our laws, you decided to reward them by putting tens of thousands of unvetted young men into hotels and homes in the very heart of our communities, next to families, schools, and children, while also forcing British workers to pay £5.7 million a day for the privilege of having this policy imposed on their families?

And what did you think would happen when you then, amid one of the worst housing crises in Britain’s history, also used the British people’s own money to bankroll private firms such as Serco and Clearsprings to offer more favourable housing contracts to illegal migrants than they are offering to the British people?

Labour MPs, progressives, and their many friends in legacy media talk endlessly about “fairness” but on what planet is it “fair” to use the British people’s own money to outbid them in their own housing market?

Did you expect the people to just accept all this and do nothing?

And what did you think would happen when instead of responding to the people’s consistent calls for lower immigration and slower population change, you decided to ignore all this and put mass immigration on steroids while having absolutely no strategy at all for integrating all these newcomers?

That instead of taking on board clear evidence which makes it clear this extreme and reckless policy is making us poorer and less safe, you decided to prioritise your own sense of moral righteousness over your responsibility to the wider nation.

What did you think would happen, furthermore, when, ever since Southport, you have repeatedly accused the people of suffering from “misinformation” while, at the very same time, you knew you were deliberately misinforming the people by secretly importing thousands of Afghans into the country while gagging the press, refusing to tell people what was going on in their own country, and then presenting them as “misinformed” idiots when they dared to ask questions?

What did you think would happen, too, when a Labour government that routinely claims to be “on the side of working people”, and talks endlessly about “fairness”, publicly resisted, until the very last moment, a national inquiry into the mass rape and abuse of potentially millions of vulnerable British women and girls?

Do you have any idea what this decades-long attempt by the left to portray anybody who looked into the rape gangs as a “racist” and “Islamophobe”, and then stubborn refusal to pursue the truth and justice these girls deserve looks like to normal people out there, in the country, who now feel an entirely justified sense of righteous anger?

Do you really think your blatant hypocrisy —the fact you would have fallen over yourselves to help these girls had they belonged to any other group beyond the white working-class-- has not been noticed by the British people?

That millions of people in this country have not been quietly comparing your fanatical response to the death of one American in Minneapolis, in 2020, to your apparent indifference to the murders of Terence Carney, Thomas Roberts, Charlene Downes, Victoria Agoglia, Lucy Lowe, Laura Wilson, and countless other British people who have been killed by asylum-seekers or the rape gangs, and who should be as well known as George Floyd?

And what on earth do you expect the people to do when their entirely legitimate concerns about all this --mass immigration, broken borders, sexual violence, and two-tier justice--are not taken seriously by the very people who were elected to represent them but are instead repackaged and casually dismissed by the likes of Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer and their fellow Labour MPs as “far-right”, “fascist”, “hate”, “dog-whistles”, and “blowing little trumpets”?

Did you honestly just expect the British and the English people to remain silent, to take the abuse, the lies, the gaslighting, and just let you get on with it? Was that the plan?

In recent days and weeks, you have also complained, endlessly, about the public protests but, I ask, what did you expect people to do when you have systematically clamped down on on the public square, eroded free speech, and undermined individual liberty on these islands?

When you have completely undermined our country’s centuries-long tradition of freedom by presiding over the creeping expansion of the deeply Orwellian ‘non-crime hate incidents’, the Online Safety Act, pressed ahead with plans to impose a dogmatic definition of ‘Islamophobia’, redefined mainstream views you happen to disagree with as ‘indicators of terrorist ideology’, and thrown people into jail because of what they write on social media?

Do you not see how utterly insane all this appears to normal people?

You complain, too, about the flying of the Union and St George’s flags, yet clearly you do not see the irony of a left progressive class that celebrates every flag except its own, and which is now backlashing against its own people for flying their national flag.

Nor do you appear to grasp the fact that the people who are flying these flags are not merely doing so to register their feelings of national pride but are joining what they see as an act of resistance.

An act of resistance against a ruling class that now clearly thinks, as symbolised by that 12-year-old schoolgirl who was sent home from her school’s ‘Culture Day’ for wearing a Union Jack dress, that we must celebrate every identity, culture, and nation except our own.

From 1997, for much of the last thirty years, you have imposed on the people, as well as their taxpayer-funded public institutions, a divisive and toxic policy of ‘two-tier multiculturalism’ that encourages them to preserve and promote every minority identity around the globe while eroding their own majority identity.

Over and over and over again, you tell your fellow citizens that Britishness, and especially Englishness, along with all the things that symbolise these identities, from the countryside to the monarchy, are problematic, suspicious, “racist”, toxic, and “divisive”, and so must be repudiated.

This is not a healthy self-criticism — it is self-loathing, self-hatred, a mood of continual condemnation that seeks to destroy the sense of continuity, shared memory, collective identity, and cultural confidence that makes and sustains nations.

And then you wonder why the people reject this endless repudiation of who they are by doing the very opposite, by affirming their sense of identity, culture, belonging, and collective memory against a ruling class that no longer appears to even respect, nevermind feel pride in, these things.

What do you expect a people to do when the only option you give them is to either suppress their national identity altogether, view their identity as a source of shame and embarrassment, or completely reshape their identity around the universal globalist themes of “tolerance” and “diversity”, which could just as easily apply to any other nation under the sun?

Do you not see that telling people the only thing that defines them is they “welcome others” and celebrate “diversity” is the same thing as saying they have no identity of their own? That there is nothing distinctive, unique, or special about who they are and where they are from?

And then you wonder why millions are taking to the streets, flying their flags, and rallying around new parties that are willing to reaffirm these things against an endless sea of meaningless, globalist mush, who say that, yes, actually, these is something special about coming from these islands?

Underlying all this is the fact, so often forgotten by people on the Left, that the radical ‘progressive’ project they seek to impose on the rest of us —a project that wants to reshape our nation around open borders, mass immigration, woke ideology, and more—is only supported by 5-10 per cent of the country, at best.

Do you not see, in other words, that the fringe extremists here are not the forgotten majority of hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying Brits who simply want to live in a country with strong borders, low immigration, low crime, and where the citizens of that country are put first, but that the fringe extremists are, in fact, you?

And did you really just think the people would have this extreme experiment dumped on them from above and do nothing about it at all?

That the people would just allow their nation, their home, to be completely overturned and redefined and say nothing? Do you not know them at all?

As far as I can see, if you really want to live in a country where the people are not protesting on the streets in their millions, are not flying flags from every available lamppost, and are not planning to send Nigel Farage and Reform into government then let me suggest three things you could do to try and make all this go away.

First, end the extreme, reckless policy of mass uncontrolled immigration that nobody in this country ever voted for.

It is making us poorer. It is making us more divided. And it is weakening our democracy by severing the relationship between the rulers and the ruled.

We are nearly a decade on from the vote for Brexit and yet still the ruling class has not made any compromise at all with the people when it comes to their call for dramatically lower immigration.

Even worse, you just forced more of it onto the people, while branding anybody who complains about this rapid escalation as a “racist” or “hateful” figure.

This, more than anything, is why Reform is riding high in the polls, while the established parties are collapsing.

The British people have never been as firmly opposed to mass immigration as they are today, and they have never expressed so much appetite for radical change.

In other words, you have lost the argument. You brought this on yourselves.

Second, fix the borders. End the scourge of illegal migration. Your first act on entering a country cannot be to break the law. Allowing that is the route to total chaos and carnage.

Illegal migration is making the British people feel unsafe and is undermining the social contract, making it clear the government favours illegal migrants who break our laws over their own citizens who respect and uphold our laws.

By refusing to fix the borders, by refusing to do whatever is necessary to end this crisis, all you are doing is driving support for an even more radical shake-up.

Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, the ECHR, repealing the Human Rights Act, and overturning the post-war asylum framework have all now entered the mainstream as viable policies because of your stubborn refusal to perform one of the core functions of the state —to provide your own people with a home that has secure borders.

This is not “racist” or “toxic”—it is a perfectly reasonable request that many other countries around the world have no problem honouring.

And, third, put the hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying British people first.

As Cicero, the Roman statesman said, the first duty of a state is to prioritise its own people. If it does not, the state will collapse.

You are clearly failing to put our own people first, which is why our society is becoming so visibly febrile, divided, and open to sweeping political change.

It is not some mythical “far-right” that has caused this. It is you. It is your extreme political project that has caused this.

You cannot treat British workers and British taxpayers as indistinguishable from illegal migrants, welfare scroungers, and foreigners who refuse to contribute.

When you do not incentivise and reward the people who go to work, when you do not keep them safe, when you refuse to punish those who break our laws, and when Labour MPs publicly confirm they are putting the rights of illegal migrants ahead of those of the law-abiding British majority the social contract will collapse.

Which is exactly what we are now starting to witness.

If you do these three things then, I assure you, the mass protests, the flags, and the political revolts you are clearly finding very uncomfortable will soon fade from view.

Our communities, our country, our democracy will, in turn, become a much healthier, more stable, and unified place. And, who knows, you might even have a chance at surviving as a viable political movement in the years to come.

I hope very much you will consider making these changes because if you do not then everything you find so concerning and alarming today will simply become a lot stronger in the months and years ahead.

And you will, mark my words, suffer a very heavy defeat, one of the biggest defeats for the left in the history of British politics.

So, it’s up to you. You can either listen to what the people are saying to you, by marching on the streets, flying those flags, and rallying behind Reform, or you can carry on regardless.

Best wishes and good luck to you.

