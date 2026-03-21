Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Mrs Bucket's avatar
Mrs Bucket
1h

Matt, your CRUSHING of the leftist apologist on TV was incredible:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DaCvmRw1z/?mibextid=wwXIfr

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Ian Thurley's avatar
Ian Thurley
40m

Looking forward to reading the book...I wonder if the early reviews are opponents jumping the gun. However, I also wonder how these views sit with your colleagues in Reform UK , who publicly called you out for daring to suggest that the indigenous people will be "replaced" ?

Your narrative seems to sit far better with Rupert Lowe's views at Restore Britain. I am not convinced that Reform haven't become establishment in the interests of being elected. One hopes they will take a harder line if elected ... But then again I want political parties to stick to their manifesto...

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