When I woke up last week to find a notification on my phone announcing that Donald Trump had become the forty-seventh President of the United States of America, I felt an enormous sense of relief. Why? Because I knew, based on my extensive work, that the children of America are going to be safer than they were before the election.

Safe from what, you ask?

From the nefarious ideology —radical gender theory— which teaches them they may be trapped in the wrong body and the only path to happiness is through irreversible medical and surgical interventions, which will render them mutilated and infertile.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would have been an absolute disaster for the safeguarding of children, and biological reality more broadly.

Official documents that were released on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration referred to women as “birthing people”.

Back in 2019, when Kamala Harris first put herself forward to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 election, she said that she supported “providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment” in prisons.

In other words, she wanted to allow violent, even predatory, males to be housed in female prisons, if they were ‘transitioning’. That’s right. Men in women’s prisons.

Crucially, in her role as Vice President, Kamala Harris also propped up Joe Biden and enabled the President of the United States to push radical gender ideology on everybody else, from the highest office in the land.

The Biden-Harris administration referred to Florida’s decision to stop children being harmed through puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as “close to sinful”, and also put out a message on the ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’, stating that ‘trans people’ are “made in the image of God”?

Biden, Harris, and other Democrat elites also presided over a Health and Human Services Department, which “unequivocally” gave its support to “gender affirming care for minors” —including double mastectomies to young girls. They even appointed ‘transwoman’ (i.e. male) Rachel Levine as the US Assistant Secretary for Health.

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate, was even worse. He really was a full-blown radical ideologue on these issues, completely disconnected from the fact that there is a stunning lack of medical and scientific evidence to support this radical ideology.

In one podcast interview, from October of this year, Walz attacked Trump’s stance on gender ideology, accusing him of “hate”, as well as patronising older voters by saying those who disagree with radical gender ideology “don’t really understand”.

Oh they understand, alright.

They understand what we understand —this is child abuse.

In fact, in 2023, in his role as Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz signed legislation that made Minnesota a ‘trans refuge’.

This prohibits Minnesota from co-operating in the prosecution of parents from other jurisdictions who take their children to Minnesota to receive things like puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery.

Walz, the man who liked to describe others as “weird”, then signed an executive order guaranteeing access to ‘gender affirming’ treatment for children.

He even signed into law the mandatory provision of menstrual products in all school toilets —including boys’ toilets.

Comparing Trump and JD Vance with these two is like comparing night and day. So too is comparing them to many other so-called ‘conservatives’ around the globe who have consistently failed to protect our children from this hideous ideology.

During the campaign, Trump brought his strong opposition against radical gender ideology to the very forefront, launching a number of adverts highlighting the damage caused under Biden and Harris, saying: "Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you."

Trump set out a comprehensive plan for tackling this ideology back in 2023, which he is now going to pursue when he formally returns to the White House in January.

In a hard-hitting video, he has pledged to “ban” doctors from medically transitioning children, which he properly referred to as “child abuse” and “child sexual mutilation.”

He’s reiterated his opposition to puberty blockers, declared that on Day One he will issue an Executive Order instructing every federal agency to cease all programmes that promote the idea of sex and gender transition, stop taxpayer dollars promoting and paying for these procedures, and pass a new law banning child sexual mutilation in all fifty years.

Strikingly, he has also promised to launch an investigation into the medical and pharmaceutical industries, which have quite clearly covered up the enormous and sickening damage that is being done to children to make money for this industry.

It really is outrageous.

Trump says he will also give a green light to former patients to sue their doctors if they regret what happened to them after many medical professionals, biased teachers, parents, and others nudged them down the pathway to transition.

He also says that, under his command, radical gender ideology will be rooted out of schools altogether, with “severe consequences” for any schools who “suggest to a child that they could be trapped in the wrong body”.

Listen. I’ve been working in this area for a long time and this is possibly the single strongest statement I have ever seen on this issue, anywhere in the world.

Of course, the legacy media and liberal establishment have been quick to try and use these powerful and much-needed statements by Trump as a stick to beat him with.

CBS reported there was “fear” amongst the ‘LGBT community’ in Minnesota following Trump’s remarkable victory last week; and MSNBC called him a “transphobic” while CNN claimed he is trying to “stoke a culture war”.

As usual, as Matt Goodwin has noted, the very liberal authoritarians who imposed this radical and unscientific theory on everybody else are now trying to use the language of ‘culture wars’ to try and shut down people who disagree with their agenda.

What about Trump’s running mate, JD Vance?

He has also made his position crystal clear, including when he appeared on Joe Rogan’s influential podcast less than a week before polling day.

Vance rejected outright the notion of men identifying as women being able to compete in women’s sports and athletics, saying they “cross a line”.

He continued to make a profound point, namely that many young people today identify as ‘trans’ as a form of social signifier, as a way to “reject White privilege”.

Showing how knowledgeable he is on the subject matter, Vance and Rogan even entered into a discussion on ‘autogynephilia’ – a mental health condition whereby men become sexually aroused at the thought of themselves as women.

Vance said: “Yeah, and you’re expected to empower them at the expense of young women who are very often much more vulnerable, for obvious reasons, than young men.”

Trump and Vance’s emphatic victory, in short, could not have come at a better time, given how divided America remains on this issue of gender ideology.

For example, some 27 States have banned ‘conversion therapy’, whereas 18 States have restricted or banned medical transitioning for children.

Trump’s strong opposition to radical gender ideology, which he has just set out again in a new video, should also not be seen in isolation.

Since winning the election, he’s pledged a host of measures that are designed to defend the family, protect free speech and push back against the radical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) agenda which is infiltrating our institutions.

For example, as part of his ‘Agenda 47’ manifesto, he has promised to eradicate DEI from universities altogether.

And what is also incredible is that Trump is doing all this, after various sex scandals, sexist comments, and his stance on abortion, with strong support from women.

As we noted last week, Trump and Vance were helped over the line on election day by many female supporters, including many who consider themselves feminists.

In the exit polls, while 45% of women overall supported Trump (far higher than many had predicted), a majority of White women (53%) also backed Trump.

This is extremely revealing and speaks to the support Trump has when it comes to pushing back against critical race theory and other divisive ideologies.

Many ordinary women, many wives, many mothers, also hate this stuff —a point liberal progressives routinely overlook if not ignore.

Equally, when comparing 2024 and 2020 data, there was a 14-point pivot amongst women under 30 towards Trump when compared to the 2020 election against Biden.

This, I suggest, reveals that many women believe Trump will be better not only for their own lives but for those of their families and children.

It’s fair to say then that I am, in many ways, jealous of the United States.

Because unlike here in Britain and indeed Europe, Americans are about to be led by an administration that firmly rejects the nefarious ideology that is still, even to this day, harming so many children and damaging our social fabric.

I mean, imagine the conversation between Donald Trump who is now rapidly moving to ban radical gender ideology in schools and our own hapless Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who believes 1 in every 1,000 women has a penis.

I firmly believe, then, that children in America are much safer today than they were before the election last week.

For that reason alone, I’ll always be eternally grateful to the American people for making this decision and let’s just hope it has major ripple effects across the Pond.

