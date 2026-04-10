Matt Goodwin

Matt Goodwin

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Matthew Harper's avatar
Matthew Harper
2h

You're at 2,000 feet, Matt, flack all around you. Why? Because, as you know, you are right over the target.

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Lesley Snell's avatar
Lesley Snell
2h

The reality is you are being attacked by extremists, fascists and the deluded. . It’s a classic case of projection .

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