There are now more than 79,000 of us in this rapidly growing community of ours, including people from 181 nations around the world.

This year alone, we’ve been joined by another 15,000 new readers who, as is now tradition when we reach a new milestone, we’d like to welcome with the offer of a 25% discount on an annual subscription, which provides full access to everything —exclusive posts, comments, events, discounts, and more—for an entire year.

Longer-term readers, of course, will remember when things were very different, when this community of ours was much smaller.

When I first started this newsletter, nearly three years ago, there were only 5,000 of us, most of whom were transferred over from my previous and rather sporadic blog.

But over time, as each month replaced the last, I became convinced there was a much larger number of people out there who wanted a different take on politics, who could sense the legacy institutions were not being straight with them, and who might be willing to push forward people who tell the truth and speak up for them.

People who are sick and tired of the dismal status-quo in the West. People who are fed-up of how an elite minority is imposing its worldview on everybody else. People who can sense they are being misled and gaslit by the institutions.

So, I took a huge gamble.

The biggest gamble of my life, actually.

Last summer, I left my full-time job as a university professor and decided to go “all in” on my goal of trying to influence the public and political debate and give voice to people like you —people who often feel they are neither represented nor respected.

I hired Archie, my right hand man, and began to write more regularly and consistently (maybe too much, at times!) and started to push back against the elite consensus.

We established platforms on all the major social media sites —YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X, and Facebook—and began cascading our articles to a much larger number of people.

Today, we can reach a combined audience of 547,000 people and that’s before any of those people have shared our content with their friends and family.

Every day, in other words, we can tell 547,000 people what is really going on, where and why they are being misled, how we can fix the failing status-quo, and also what they can do to help turn the tide.

And we’ve had some real successes, including, most recently, watching many of the arguments we’ve been making in this newsletter go fully mainstream, being taken up by none other than a Labour prime minister!

Obviously, our work has not pleased everybody.

Over the last two years, I’ve faced a sustained onslaught from an assortment of radical leftists, so-called “liberals” and many of my former academic colleagues who are clearly very upset about the impact and influence we are now having.

That’s what happens when you take on the elite consensus.

But I’m afraid I don’t give in to bullies.

I never have and I never will.

So, we just kept going and while we lost a few friends in the establishment we made a whole lot of new friends out there in the country.

People began flocking to our community, making us one of the largest Substacks in all of Europe and bringing us even more influence, impact and reach.

And long may it continue.

Because, like many of you, I’m never giving up on our collective quest to influence the debate, to influence politics, and help change our nations for the better.

I’m in this for the long haul and I suspect so are many of you.

Make no mistake —this community of ours is now at the very epicentre of a political revolution that is sweeping across the West, pushing back against an elite minority and speaking up for the forgotten majority.

So, let’s keep growing, let’s keep working, let’s keep sharing and let’s keep smashing these milestones because the bigger we get the more influential and powerful we will become.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for sharing. And if you’re one of our paid subscribers then thank you for making this possible.

Best wishes, Matt

