Big news. Our once tiny community has now grown to 60,000 members! As of today, we have 60,400 members from 168 countries around the globe. We now have more members than the Green party and nearly as many as the Scottish National Party. We are, in short, one of the most read Substacks in the world.

And remember, this is all with no big donors, no public relations agency, and no major advertisements. It’s just a tiny team and lots of people like you —ordinary men and women who are utterly frustrated and fed-up with the dire state of their country, their home, and much of the West, and who want to push forward people who are giving voice to their concerns and are willing to stand their ground.

So thank you —thank you for your support, thank you for sharing the articles, thank you for telling your friends and family about us, and thank you for spreading the word.

Before I share some personal thoughts about why I write this Substack, if you're not already supporting our community by helping us pay for our small team, spread our work, and expand, then for the next 60 hours we are marking this milestone by offering annual subscriptions at 60% of the usual rate. This will not be repeated.

I wanted to take this opportunity to share a few personal thoughts with you about why I write this Substack, why I’m building this community with you, and what I think we are trying to do, which I also set out in the video above.

I think it comes down to three things.

The first is representation.

Too much of our legacy media, the institutions that shape our society, and what we like to call the “national conversation” is controlled by a minority of gatekeepers who are completely committed to the established groupthink and the broken status-quo.

Much of our legacy media is filled with people who come from the same backgrounds, who went to the same schools and universities, who hold the same values, and whose social networks are filled with exactly the same kinds of people.

They shape what we might call the “officially approved narrative” in our societies —the contours of our national debates, the “constitution of knowledge”, who from the expert class is selected to legitimise these narratives, and they decide what is, and what is not, considered socially acceptable to discuss.

We can all see how the legacy media class works. It is dominated by people who think they are representing and talking to the rest of the country but who, more often than not, are reality only talking to 15-20% of people who look and sound like them.

They represent an elite minority, not the Forgotten Majority. So, I write this Substack because I want to bypass that insular, self-serving, and often neglectful elite minority to give voice and representation to the Forgotten Majority.

To the tens of millions of people who often live outside the big cities and university towns, who do not belong to this minority elite, and who today spend much of their time looking at the people who rule over them —at the people who shape everything from our politics to media, our cultural institutions to television shows, how we think about our history and identity to what we are teaching our children—and no longer see ordinary people like them or the ‘common sense’ values they hold.

So, I write for them. I write for the Forgotten Majority.

The second is ideological

I firmly believe that in England, Britain, and much of the West we are currently in the midst of a sweeping, profound and accelerating ideological revolution, which is now completely upending and transforming all that we know. Our nations, our culture, our values, our sense of shared identity and history, our ways of life, our home.

The symptoms of this revolution lie all around us. Mass immigration. Broken borders. Islamist terror. Cultural chaos. Collapsing birth-rates. Cancel culture. The politicisation and sexualisation of our children. And economies that only really work for members of the elite graduate class in the big cities.

These problems are all important, which is why I write about them. But they are also second-order problems. They lie downstream from the first-order problem, which is the ideological revolution being pushed on by our new ruling class.

This revolution is overseen by an Established Left and Right that have now largely become indistinguishable from one another, in alliance with global corporations that have no sense of allegiance or obligation to national communities.

The revolution is defined, at its core, by a radical economic liberalism and a radical cultural liberalism that is now rapidly morphing into a deeply illiberal ‘woke’ progressivism and undermining the individual rights, free speech, free expression, reason, culture, and history that have long defined our societies.

This revolution reflects the values and voice of the elite minority but has left millions of ordinary people, like you, feeling lost, disillusioned, and demoralised. It is completely focused on eroding the boundaries that have until now defined our identity, the very things that make "us" an "us".

The boundaries between economic markets. The boundaries between nations. The boundaries between cultures —including cultures that are very clearly vastly superior to others. The boundaries between men and women. The boundaries between adulthood and childhood. The boundaries between the present and the past.

Unlike the revolutionaries, I believe that human beings and civilisations work best when there are clear boundaries and guardrails in society —when the values, identity, history, and culture that define our civilisation are nurtured, not repudiated. And where the walls around our civilisation, where the things that make “us” an “us” are strengthened and protected they can endure and be passed on to our children.

I also have a different view of political power and legitimacy from those who are leading this revolution. Unlike the revolutionaries, I believe, perhaps like you, that the true source of power, authority, and legitimacy in Western societies lies not with a distant, insular, homogeneous and corrupt elite but lies, instead, with ordinary people.

I believe in the principle of popular sovereignty. I believe that the most important relationship in politics is not a horizontal relationship between one group of elites and another group of elites, many of whom are ensconced in supranational or non-democratic organisations that are unaccountable to the people. Instead, I believe the most important relationship is the vertical relationship between the people and those who are elected to speak on their behalf, who are held to account by the people below.

So, I write because I want to help people navigate and oppose this revolution and put forward an alternative vision of a society —one where the interests, values, priorities, beliefs and power of the Forgotten Majority is prioritised over a minority elite, and where the civilisation and culture of the majority is put before minority interests.

And the third is because of the impact we are having.

It is often said there are two peoples of people in the world; people who complain about things happening and people who try to change things that are happening.

I write because I believe that our small community can change things —can change the conversation, can change the parameters of debate, can change policies, can change the cultural zeitgeist. Indeed we’ve already changed things.

It was our community that was one of the first to campaign for free speech to be protected in the universities and higher education, which found its way into the Higher Education Free Speech Act.

It was our community that demanded that dual nationals involved in the sexual exploitation of children be deported out of the country, an idea which found its way into the recent Conservative Party leadership contest.

It is our community that has consistently put forward the only credible solution to stopping illegal migration and restoring our judicial independence.

It is our community that first called for crucial information on the economy, housing, crime, and immigration that is being deliberately withheld from ordinary people that has found its way into a new national campaign to demand that the new Labour government and civil service begin collecting and releasing this data.

And it will be our community, this rapidly growing community of 60,000 people and many more in the future, that will continue to not just complain about the state of our country and world but demand tangible and meaningful changes while also giving voice to the Forgotten Majority. And we will, put simply, never stop doing that.

Thank you. Matt.

