Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 55,900 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Join our Community

Hello All—

We’ve just passed another big milestone in our community —55,000 subscribers!

Well, actually, we’re growing so quickly that we’re almost at 56,000 subscribers since I made the video above —it’s great to have so many of you with us!

And a special thanks, as always, to our Founding and Paying subscribers who make our work possible —the team, the social media outreach, the posts, the videos, the short films, including our new one, which is about to pass 100,000 views in one week.

This is why our Founding and Paid subscribers will always get everything first —access to exclusive posts, advance access to films and notice about events (like my debate with Mehdi Hasan tonight) and will also be invited to … our Christmas party!

Upgrade Now

That’s right. We’ll soon be announcing a Christmas party for our Founding and Paid subscribers because this is, after all, a community, not just a website or App.

More on that soon but I promise it will be in a unique and impressive venue. We would like to invite everybody but we’re worried 55,000 people might turn up!

And we’ll also soon be announcing a new live chat for our Founding and Paid subscribers, so we can get better connected over the next five years which —as we all know— is a critical period in our country’s politics and history.

Meanwhile, it feels like it won’t be long until our community reaches the once unthinkable milestone of 100,000 people.

I don’t know about you but I remember the early days and so I couldn’t be more proud of the community we are building and the impact we are very clearly having.

You can see this in the reaction at our recent events and speeches and in the amount of traffic we are now generating on this Substack and across all our platforms.

Here are just two statistics.

Over the last 30 days, 1.2 million people visited our Substack, a new record high, while we generated 2.7 million impressions on Twitter/X in the last week, where many people are also engaging with our videos and writing.

Which begs the question, who are ‘we’?

We are a strong community of like-minded people who, together, are starting to have real influence on politics and the world around us, giving a voice to millions of people who understandably feel their values and voice are shut out of the conversation.

We are from all stretches of the globe, including EVERY continent.

We come from 167 countries and 50 of the United States of America. Our community is strongest in the UK, America, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, and within America its strongest in California, New York, and Florida.

I would just like to mention every country where there is now a paying subscriber as a special way of acknowledging your support:

Mexico, Columbia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Iceland, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, India, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Israel, Turkey, Cyprus, Greece, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, France, Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates.

Support Our Work

Our paying subscribers really matter and they really make a difference.

Crucially, they also help me pay for the newest member of our team, Archie.

Archie is now running my office and helping with behind-the-scenes work, our social media, and reaching out to more people like you.

Here’s a brief word from Archie:

Hello everyone, I’m Archie, I’m 21 years old, I’m really excited to be working here at Substack and with Matt. I love politics and I love my country, at the moment those two statements don’t sit right, as our politics is broken and so is our country. I believe that people like you, me and Matt can fix this. We can make a difference. Anyway, enough said. It’s absolutely brilliant that I get to interact with this community of people, I really enjoy watching our audience grow and our impact. I hope you’re going to like the new things we will be doing round here to make what we have even better. Cheers, Archie

Anyway, that’s all from us for now.

Best wishes, Matt and Archie

Matt and Archie

Upgrade Now

Matt Goodwin’s Substack goes to more than 55,900 subscribers from 167 countries around the world and thousands of paying supporters who support our work. Like our stuff? Then help us expand by becoming a paid supporter and access everything —the full archive, exclusive posts, polling, leave comments, join the debate, get discounts, advance notice about events, and the knowledge you’re supporting independent writers who are not afraid to push back against the grain. You can join us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X and Facebook.