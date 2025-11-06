Matt Goodwin’s newsletter goes to 88,100 subscribers from 181 countries. Like our stuff? Then become a paying supporter. Help us while gaining access to exclusive posts, the archive, events, discounts, comments and support independent writers making a difference. Join us on YouTube, Insta, TikTok, X and Facebook

In this explosive episode of the influential podcast Heretics, I sit down with Andrew Gold to tackle one of the most provocative and uncomfortable questions shaping Britain’s future: what happens when white Britons become a minority?

Drawing on years of research and data —much of which was shared exclusively right here, in this newsletter, before sparking an intense national debate—I explain why the year 2063 marks a major demographic turning point, one that will redefine what it means to be British in ways few people are yet prepared to confront.

We explore the deeper questions behind the statistics:

What does it mean to be “white British”?

Does national identity still matter?

Why are more diverse societies less trusting?

What is our shared national story today, do we even have one?

How are people’s concerns over demography driving support for Reform?

What does Reform’s rise tell us about the pulse of modern Britain?

Looking ahead, I also share my thoughts on how future governments might respond to these shifts, the policies that could help strengthen Britain, and the kind of country we might be living in by the year 2100 —only 75 years from now.

